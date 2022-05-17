A Meat and Surprise Bingo is being held by the Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) FFA and Bermudian FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
The bingo, which is raising money for agricultural education, will be at Northeast Adams Fire & EMS, Co. 32, Station 1, located at 101 E. Locust St., East Berlin, with doors opening at noon for lunch.
“We hope to see people at the bingo event supporting youth in their pursuits to agricultural education and leadership,” said Michelle Royer, president of the Bermudian FFA Alumni & Supporters Chapter.
Because of pandemic shutdowns, it has been three years since such an event was held, said Royer.
“This is our second time raising money for it,” Royer said, adding the funds are going toward students’ costs of conferences, skilled events and community service projects.
The Bermudian FFA Alumni & Supporters Chapter essentially serves as a booster for the Bermudian Springs FFA, said Royer.
“We help kids in need,” she said. “We are here to support students if they need it.”
The Bermudian Springs FFA’s mission is to promote the agriculture industry while preparing students to become productive positive citizens.
Agricultural education encompasses so many aspects of people’s lives, said Royer.
“It is the basis of everything. Agriculture isn’t just farming. It is very diverse,” Royer said, noting agriculture impacts food, sports, trucking, accounting, and more.
Tickets are $20 for 20 bingo games in advance, while extra strips will be available for a fee. Special games, raffles, and small games of chance will also be available for an extra fee. Children under 18 years old can play bingo, but a person over 18 years old must call out “bingo.” Minors cannot play small games of chance.
Tickets are available by calling Michelle Royer at 717-773-8600, Jill Emig at 717-259-9840 or emailing bermudian.ffa.alumni@gmail.com. If anyone would like to donate or support agricultural education, contact Royer or Emig or mail to Bermudian FFA Alumni & Supporters, 1181 Wiermans Mill Road, York Springs, PA 17372.
