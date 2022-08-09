Two Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) rising juniors spent this summer enhancing their leadership skills at a national summit.
Devin Campbell and Josh Herr attended the 2022 National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National Student Leadership Summit, July 18-20, in Indianapolis, Ind.
Campbell and Herr were among 12 students in Pennsylvania selected to participate in this summer’s national summit after applying to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Inc. (PIAA).
“It gave me an opportunity to step out of my comfort zone in ways I never would have before,” Campbell said. “I learned to step out of my comfort zone and grow as a leader. I was able to meet new people and build connections that will last a lifetime.”
Former professional basketball player Omari Pearson’s remarks from the summit resonated the most with Herr.
“He spoke of the importance of building relationships, creating positive habits, and demonstrating action through leadership,” said Herr, noting he is grateful for the opportunity to attend the conference.
“It meant a lot for me to be selected,” Herr said. “I plan to bring what I learned back into the school and community and leave an impact.”
Based in Indianapolis, the NFHS “writes the playing rules for high school sports and provides guidance on a multitude of national issues,” according to the organization’s website.
With 51 member state associations, the organization reaches more than 12 million young people, serving 19,500 high schools, the website reads.
Campbell is captain of the varsity lacrosse team and plays football, in addition to participating in student council and serving in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC).
“A lot of students there are part of student council and student government,” said Campbell. “A big topic was school engagement.”
JROTC and sports have different approaches to leadership, but they do share one thing in common, Campbell said.
“In both situations, you have to trust the people who are leading and take accountability,” Campbell said.
Along with playing basketball and running cross country, Herr has been involved in mini-THON and the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
Participating in both organizations, Herr said the past two years have been learning opportunities to observe how upperclassmen have taken the lead.
“The conference is now inspiring me to get involved more in school and take everything I learned and take it to the whole Gettysburg community,” Herr said.
Campbell and Herr have brothers who previously participated in the summit and knew “how great the experience was from previous students” who attended, they said.
Campbell saw his brother Collin’s nametag from the summit from years ago and realized they participated in the same group at the conference.
“It’s just how the dominos lined up,” Campbell said, noting they shared differences and similarities during their experiences with one another.
Herr said he learned about the summit through social media and from his brother, Jared, previously attending.
“I only heard great things,” Herr said. “It definitely lived up to all the expectations I had. It was inspiring and impactful.”
In the future, Herr said he plans to have a career focused on sports management or administration, staying in athletics and potentially serving as a coach.
Campbell said he hopes to gain an appointment to the United States Naval Academy to become an officer and play sprint football there.
Just one day before this conference, Campbell attended the National Sojourners Spirit of America Youth Leadership Conference at Freedoms Foundation in Valley Forge.
Campbell was nominated by Mike Athanasakis, JROTC instructor, and was sponsored by the Harrisburg chapter of the National Sojourners.
The conference was July 14-17, so Campbell returned home the last day in the evening and turned around for a 5:30 a.m. flight the following morning for the national summit.
At the national summit, Campbell recalled one of the opening speakers saying how the conference was going to be a place that brought everyone together and accepted them in just three days.
“Everyone treated you as family,” Campbell said. “I think those connections I built will last for life.”
