Adams County was among three counties that did not apply for a new state home repairs grant program due to “a lack of capacity and available administrative funds at the time,” officials said Tuesday.

Adams County would have received $786,114 as part of the Whole-Home Repairs Program through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), according to Penny Ickes, DCED communications director.

