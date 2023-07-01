Adams County was among three counties that did not apply for a new state home repairs grant program due to “a lack of capacity and available administrative funds at the time,” officials said Tuesday.
Adams County would have received $786,114 as part of the Whole-Home Repairs Program through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), according to Penny Ickes, DCED communications director.
“Their unclaimed portion was re-allocated to the remaining 64 participating counties using the original allocation formula,” Ickes said. Spotlight PA reported the other two counties who did not participate were Perry and Sullivan.
Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually, who previously managed grants for the City of Frederick, Maryland, said not every grant is the right fit for an agency or county.
“Sometimes, there are grants you have to walk away from,” Qually said. “They don’t support the organization. You risk jeopardizing future grants because of poor performance on a grant you shouldn’t have run with.”
Adams County Administrator Steve Nevada also noted the importance of applying to grants “responsibly” when there are many opportunities available at the local, state, and federal levels.
“Indiscriminate grant applications without considering the county’s capacity and alignment with program objectives can be irresponsible and counterproductive. Such practices can lead to compliance violations, administrative challenges, and ineffective utilization of funds, which ultimately hinder the community we serve,” Nevada said.
This one-time funding has been set to give counties and agencies the ability to assist with “habitability and safety concerns,” providing ways “to improve energy or water efficiency and” making “units accessible for individuals with disabilities,” according to the program’s website.
Adams County homeowners and landlords could have sought up to $50,000 in a grant or loan, respectively, to address those concerns, the website reads.
“Applicants are only able to apply for funds in their own county,” Ickes said, adding that individuals who reside in a county that did not apply for the Whole-Home Repairs Program would not be able to seek the funding elsewhere.
The program also has funding opportunities “for construction-related workforce development,” the website reads.
“As a responsible county administration, we carefully evaluate numerous funding opportunities and prioritize based on our available resources and capacity,” Nevada said. “Our goal is to ensure that every dollar spent brings maximum value to our community. This responsible approach allows us to make strategic choices that align with our county’s needs and have the most significant positive impact for our taxpayers.”
All 67 counties were provided details about the new program and funding opportunities on multiple occasions from a webinar invitation to a press release announcing the $120 million of available funding, according to DCED officials.
DCED officials said they notified Adams County officials with emails to Qually, Nevada, Commissioners Randy Phiel and Jim Martin, Solicitor Molly Mudd, Assistant Solicitor Sean Mott, and Chief Clerk Paula Neiman.
County officials said affordable housing continues to be “a significant priority for us.”
Through a commitment to address those needs of the community, the county “successfully implemented the $12 million Emergency Rental Assistant Program (ERAP), securing additional funds that other counties were unable to utilize.”
“The success of our ERAP program has provided vital support to ensure that individuals and families have a safe and stable place to call home,” Nevada said.
In hopes of enhancing grant management and exploring more funding opportunities, Nevada said a grants coordinator position was included in the 2024 budget.
“Although our prior search was unsuccessful due to a lack of qualified applicants, we are dedicated to finding the right candidate for the role while remaining within our fiscal constraints,” Nevada said. “This position will focus on identifying relevant grants, coordinating the application process, and ensuring compliance with grant requirements.”
If the grant program became available again or other similar opportunities came up, Nevada said the county would “certainly consider applying” in the future.
“We remain committed to exploring all viable options to secure funding that aligns with our goals and serves the best interests of Adams County and its residents,” Nevada said.
