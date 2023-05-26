Adams County commissioners recently awarded a contract for the maintenance and repairs of 40 county bridges to Jay Fulkroad and Sons Inc., of McAlisterville, the lowest bidder at $489,628.
“They did give us a very good bid,” Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said.
The county’s bridge engineers, Pennoni Associates Inc., helped with the review of the bids, officials said.
Martin noted the wide range of bid submissions this year. The county received two other bids: $747,228 from JVI Group based in York Springs; and $886,486 from Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg.
County officials said they selected Jay Fulkroad and Sons Inc. not only due to being the lowest bid, but also because they met the bid requirements.
William Cameron, senior bridge engineer, said the work includes “sign installation and repair, bridge cleaning and debris removal, deck sealing and joint repair, concrete and steel superstructure repair, concrete and stone masonry substructure repair, asphalt deck wearing surface and approach roadway placement, and guide rail repair.”
“Many of the maintenance repairs are bridge preservation repairs with an emphasis on reducing water penetration to bridge elements,” Cameron said.
Some significant work entails the installation of a membrane for waterproofing and repaving of the bridges along Stone Jug and Orchard roads, both over Opossum Creek, and the bridge on Gum Spring Road over Toms Creek, according to Cameron.
Steel beam repairs will also be done at the bridge along Boyds School Road over Rock Creek, Cameron said.
Last year, county officials won the Pennsylvania 2022 Road & Bridge Safety Improvement Plan for the rehabilitation of Rhodes Mill Bridge over Middle Creek on Shorb Mill Road in Freedom Township at the County Commissioners’ Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) annual conference.
The Rhodes Mill Bridge project was selected by a panel of judges from the Pennsylvania Highway Information Association and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), according to county officials.
Closed in 2021 due to safety concerns, the bridge work was important because the other access area to nearby residences often floods.
Pennoni Associates rehabilitated the historic single-span pony trusses, painted the bridge, installed concrete and stone masonry abutments, and replaced the bridge’s timber deck, Cameron said.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
