Townhouse site
Buy Now

Twenty-eight townhouse units with commercial space on the ground floor and residential space upstairs are proposed for this site on the southeast corner at Sixth and Hanover streets in Gettysburg. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

Twenty-eight live-work townhouse units, with commercial space on the ground floor and residential space above, may be built on Sixth Street in Gettysburg.

Borough planning commission members reviewed the proposal Monday but delayed action until further information is received.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.