Twenty-eight live-work townhouse units, with commercial space on the ground floor and residential space above, may be built on Sixth Street in Gettysburg.
Borough planning commission members reviewed the proposal Monday but delayed action until further information is received.
The development, featuring four buildings on three sides of a central parking lot, would be on the east side of Sixth between Hanover Street (Pa. Route 116) and the Gettysburg Municipal Authority wastewater treatment plant.
The live-work units would be the first built as defined in the borough ordinance, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said.
The ordinance defines them as “a vertically mixed-use building” with a commercial use on the ground floor, “such as a shop, studio, office, or other place of business, on the ground floor.”
A person other than the business’s proprietor can live in the upstairs portion, according to the ordinance.
“There’s still a lot to do,” borough engineer Chad Clabaugh told planning commission members.
Storm water management is one matter to be addressed, he said. The site, which adjoins wetlands and Rock Creek, was created a few years ago by filling in a sloped area with debris from the demolition of the former Gettysburg Area Middle School, Clabaugh said.
Also of interest are potential effects of additional traffic on the signal at Sixth and Hanover, Clabaugh said.
He said he planned to meet with the project’s engineering firm, Sharrah Design Group of Gettysburg.
Also to be worked out is the buildings’ positioning on the lot. The current plan does not show building fronts aligned with Hanover Street as required, Marshall said.
The plan lists Randall Inskip as the property’s owner.
