The Straban Township Planning Commission got its first look at a proposed 96-unit apartment complex Wednesday night.
Representatives of Inch & Company unveiled preliminary drawings of the proposed development planned at the intersection of US Route 30 and Shealer Road.
Adjacent to the commercial area that includes CVS, Taco Bell, Panera and other businesses, the development will ultimately include four 24-unit buildings, along with a pool and community center.
A company spokesman said, “We’re very proud of the project, which will be attractive and high end. I think you’ll like what you continue to see.”
Inch & Company’s website, www.inchandco.com, describes the York-based firm as “one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.”
Other major projects under development by the company include a 300-unit apartment complex in Franklin County and a 280-unit luxury complex in York.
The township’s engineer, Erik Vranich of Wm. F. Hill & Associates, said Adams County Planning office issued extensive comments on the project design. Township and county officials will review revised plans when available.
John Hartzel, chairman, was absent from the meeting
Planning commission member George Mauser, who presiding in Hartzell’s absence, thanked the developer’s representatives for the presentation.
“We appreciate your coming in,” said Chad Waddell, planning commission member.
HAPBI offers advice
Past and current presidents of the Healthy Adams Pedestrian\Bicycle Inc. (HAPBI), Tom Jolin and Eric Meyer, offered comments to the commission on new developments in the township.
HAPBI’s mission is “to develop walking and biking trails in Adams County, which encourage people to be more active and lead healthier lifestyles,” said Meyer.
HAPBI members are eager to offer advice to municipalities as new developments are in the planning stages, encouraging provision of bike and hiking pathways.
The pair had reviewed the Mark Gettysburg plans, noting a good network of sidewalks but absence of bicycle access to the commercial development.
HAPBI has no concerns about the Granite Lake preliminary subdivision plan, but Meyer encouraged the planners to pay close attention to bike and pedestrian traffic as any developments are proposed.
After the planners assured the HAPBI leaders of their commitment to do as asked, Vranich reminded that municipalities have limited leverage with developers.
“The tricky part for the township is that it’s difficult to put offsite improvements onto developers,” he said.
The planning commission meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month at the township office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.