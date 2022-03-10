Straban Township supervisors extended the clock on one large projected land development and agreed to the transfer of a liquor license for a future convenience store at their regular monthly meeting Monday.
Under a March 15 deadline to act on the land use plan for the Mark Gettysburg development, supervisors voted unanimously to extend the deadline until June 15. The 108-acre Mark Gettysburg project would create a new retail development between York and Hanover roads.
The developer has been refining design work, working with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to do some “clean up of the site and also work on some wetland encroachments,” said Robert Sharrah, president of Sharrah Design Group of Gettysburg.
When asked by board Chair Tony Sanders if the development remains similar to the one that has been previously discussed for the site, Sharrah said it was. Sharrah also confirmed Walmart is part of the project, and he assured the supervisors they would likely be seeing updates to plans before June.
The project withered during the economic downturn of 2008 according to Robin Crushong, office manager and secretary/treasurer for Straban Township, but “came back to life in recent years.”
Following a public hearing, the supervisors also voted 3-0 to agree to the transfer of a liquor license from Denero Citta Locanda Inc., the Cashtown Inn, to Royal Farms corporation for a future convenience store proposed for the area of U.S. Route 30 and Smith Road.
Jonathan Jordan, representing Royal Farms at the public hearing, assured the supervisors of the safety protocols and specialized training Royal Farms provides for staff in cases where a liquor license is in place.
The Royal Farms proposal has been granted conditional approval through the planning board, “and is knee deep in the planning” process, said Supervisor Alan Zepp.
The board also unanimously approved material bids for seasonal road projects to maintain Hunters’ Crossing and parts of Good Intent roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.