A potential change in the school calendar starting next year elicited myriad responses at the recent Littlestown Area School District (LASD) Board meeting.
LASD parent Shelly Farley cited a presentation from a board work session early in the month by Superintendent Christopher Bigger that would alter the 2023-24 school year and beyond.
Known as 21st Century learning, the structure would shorten the summer break but also operate on a four-day school week every other week.
“How many parents in Littlestown Area School District have every other Monday off and their child home from school, what will they do? What is the impact of this change on the families, childcare, work-life balance and meals? How will some of these children get fed?” Farley queried.
According to the website for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, part of the rationale is to help “countries and jurisdictions address time lag in curriculum.” Many European and Asian countries have already implemented a similar structure.
“Littlestown Area School District has more scheduled days off than any other public school district in Adams County. Why is that? Why would we add more? This year we have 23, and the proposal is 24. Why does Littlestown need 24 days off within the school year?” said Farley.
Farley’s sister-in-law, Lisa Farley, also addressed the board in opposition to a school year schedule change.
“These changes presented will dramatically affect many working class families who rely on before and after school care. It’s difficult to find safe, affordable childcare for a family already struggling to make ends meet. This could potentially put many children in harm’s way. How many children are going to be left at home, alone, to fend for themselves on those days because there is no other alternative?” said Lisa Farley. “We’ve only just begun to see the damage that the isolation during the pandemic has had. With this day off of school, will it be a help or a hindrance in the mental well-being of our students? We’ve got to think about that.”
Conversely, LASD parent Susanne Johnson took to the podium with a differing, optimistic view of a schedule change.
“I welcome exploring innovations in improving the experience of our students and employees. I did listen to last week’s meeting and it’s a very valid point that if we want to attract talented, dedicated employees, we have to adapt,” said Johnson.
Bigger also touched on these concerns.
“It’s a conversation starter, and when you’re looking to combine the two secondary schools together, you look at time differently,” said Bigger.
To assuage the speakers and attendees, Bigger reminded attendees that a schedule alteration still has ways to go to even be a possibility.
“We have to have the state approve before we can even consider a 21st Century calendar. All the calendars, everybody does the same number of days and hours, within reason. How you cut that time up, and offer it, is the opportunity,” Bigger said.
Achievement Data
Dr. Timothy Mitzel, assistant to the superintendent, provided student performance insight from data compiled over the last five years. According to Mitzel, it was complicated to draw strong conclusions due to an absence of state testing information during the pandemic shutdown.
“When we take a look at ‘17-‘18, and ’18-‘19, we had pretty high-performing years. Our middle school performance, through our math assessment data, was above the seventy-fifth percentile,” Mitzel said.
He looked at expected growth data, and movement of students’ performance via the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) .
Last year, he says seven out of eight subject areas, “our students met the expectations or exceeded that growth for ’21-’22.”
Low spots in achievement growth during this time were fifth grade math, and sixth and seventh grade ELA.
Primary grades, first, second and third, show the most growth for the lowest performing students, Mitzel said. However, over this time for kindergarten through eighth grade, previous higher percentile performance students fell back to the median.
“We have very few below basic, we have very few advanced. These last two years have been times to reset, renew, and redirect our vision moving forward,” Mitzel said.
In other business:
• Students of the Month were recognized
• The board voted unanimously to approve Act 57 Resolution, authorizing the waiver of Tax Penalty
• The Littlestown High School softball team was granted permission to use the old high school gymnasium for open gyms on Sundays, Nov. 27 through March 26, 2023
• The Adams County Chapter of Moms for Liberty donated library books valued at $170 to Alloway Creek Elementary School
The next school board meeting is Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.