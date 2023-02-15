Bradner honored at LASD

Above, Angela Bradner is the Littlestown Area School District Staff Spotlight of the month recipient. She has served as a day-to-day substitute since January 2007. At that time, she was a stay-at-home mom and was looking for something to keep her busy so she applied to help in the cafeteria or anywhere she was needed. After learning she holds a bachelor’s degree, she has been substituting in classrooms ever since. Bradner serves as a day-to-day substitute but she also fills other roles. She continues to fill in during emergency situations when other positions can’t be filled, she helps with assemblies, supports the secretarial staff, helps with state testing, pitches in with duties in the cafeteria and parking lot areas during arrival and dismissal, and she provides classroom instruction for staff who go for professional development. Bradner does a lot of everything and anything wherever she is needed in the district. (Submitted Photo)

A proposed new math curriculum for kindergarten through fifth grade and changes to the student discipline policy created discussion among school board members and the audience at this week’s Littlestown Area School District Board meeting.

Littlestown resident and parent of several students within the district Janell Ressler spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting regarding the Reveal Math Program which would replace the Go Math curriculum that is currently in use within the district’s lower grades. The Go Math program will expire at the end of the current school year.

Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.