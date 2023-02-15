A proposed new math curriculum for kindergarten through fifth grade and changes to the student discipline policy created discussion among school board members and the audience at this week’s Littlestown Area School District Board meeting.
Littlestown resident and parent of several students within the district Janell Ressler spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting regarding the Reveal Math Program which would replace the Go Math curriculum that is currently in use within the district’s lower grades. The Go Math program will expire at the end of the current school year.
A part of Ressler’s concerns with the potential new math curriculum is it invokes equity and emotional learning ahead of teaching math skills.
“Why do students need to incorporate their feelings into solving math problems?” Ressler wanted to know.
Ressler also stressed that the first two focus areas of this new math program are equitable classrooms and social and emotional learning.
“Elementary students in this district need to be taught math in their math class, not equity and social discourse. This has nothing to do with solving math problems,” said Ressler.
According to Littlestown Area School District Superintendent Chris Bigger, the district has been using the Go Math program for the past seven years and it is being discontinued.
“It is time to update the math curriculum as the existing program is being discontinued,” said Bigger.
Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. Timothy Mitzel and the principal at the elementary school have been reviewing available options with elementary teachers.
The recommendation proposed was the Reveal Math program at a cost of $40,000. According to Bigger, the current math program, Go Math, costs the district $135,000.
Board member Nikki Kenny said this program is a re-packaging of Critical Race Theory.
“How does equity and social and emotional learning lead to improving math skills and school,” said Kenny.
Even some of the sample literature and workbook provided seem off base for teaching math said Ewen.
“This board needs to decide if they want to make social and emotional learning a part of our math curriculum. I do not believe it belongs in the math classes,” said board member Jeanne Ewen. “Some of the questions inside the math workbook ask, ‘Are you understanding how other people feel?’ What do does this have to do with teaching math.”
The Math Reveal program will be further discussed and demonstrated at the Curriculum, Co-Curriculum, & Policy Committee on March 7 at 5 p.m.
District Audit
The district received its independent audit for the previous school year and the audit was a clean one and auditors will offer a public presentation regarding the audit at a future meeting, said Bigger, who thanked the district’s business office and business manager for making sure the annual audit came back without findings.
Threat Assessment
Director of Educational Services Dr. Eric Naylor updated board members on safety measures and procedures.
Threat Assessment protocols were reviewed with district leadership in the past week. The threat assessment process deals with any type of report of a threat towards a student, grade, employee or building.
“Our leadership team worked through the process starting with the alert process, follow-up procedures and the investigation process and how each step is handled by the district,” said Naylor.
Naylor also stated that community first responders will be in district buildings this week to tour all buildings, so they are familiar with layout in case they are responding to any type of building or district emergency.
Student Disciple Policy
Board members held the first reading on an updated student discipline policy that will eventually assist with developing a Student Code of Conduct Policy. The first reading was approved by board members in an 8-1 vote with board member Kenny voting against the policy. The policy will be subject to a second public reading at a future meeting.
A portion of the updated policy includes: the board forbids any district employees from using corporal punishment on students who have disobeyed board policies, the Code of Student Conduct, and other district rules and regulations.
Board member Kenny raised the issue asking when the school’s responsibility for its students stops and when the student’s actions are the responsibility of parents or guardians.
“How far does a school district’s control reach into a student’s personal life?” asked Kenney.
One of Kenny’s issues with the proposed policy is the definition of off-campus behavior. She raised the issue of a student who posts a photograph with a hunting rifle along with a deer the student shot during hunting season.
“In the future, potentially when this board is populated by other members, a complaint could come from students or others regarding the posting of a gun photo, regarding triggering safety concerns,” said Kenny.
According to the proposed policy, when students are under the supervision of the school, on school property, participating in school-sponsored events, traveling to or from school and school-sponsored events, or at other times while using school-provided transportation (“on-campus”), both this policy and the Code of Student Conduct apply to their behavior.
Student conduct that takes place at other times and locations (“off-campus”) is likewise subject to this policy and the Code of Student Conduct when: the conduct involves, threatens or makes more likely violence, use of force or other serious harm directed at students, staff or the school environment; the conduct materially and substantially disrupts or interferes with the school environment or the educational process, such as school activities, school work, discipline, safety and order on school property or at school functions; the conduct interferes with or threatens to interfere with the rights of students or school staff or the safe and orderly operation of the schools and their programs; the conduct involves the theft or vandalism of school property; or the proximity, timing or motive for the conduct in question or other factors pertaining to the conduct otherwise establish a direct connection to attendance at school, to the school community, or to a school-sponsored activity. This would include, for example, but not be limited to conduct that would violate the Code of Student Conduct if it occurred in school that is committed in furtherance of a plan made or agreed to in school, or acts of vandalism directed at the property of school staff because of their status as school staff.
