Gettysburg officials urged residents to complain to the borough in writing about any problems with Waste Management, which took over trash and recycling collection this month.
Evidence of an “abysmal” rollout would be important if the borough were to attempt to switch to a different hauler, council President Wesley Heyser said April 11 during a regular meeting.
“It’s very important any difficulties be appropriately documented,” said the council’s attorney, Harry Eastman.
Such evidence could affect the awarding of future contracts, Eastman said. The borough is legally required to accept the lowest bid from a “responsible” bidder, and evidence could speak to the responsibility of a bidder, he said.
Borough Manager Charles Gable apologized on behalf of the council and borough staff “for the rough rollout.”
Borough representatives felt “confident” about the transition after meeting with Waste Management in January, Gable said. Yet, the corporation did “an extremely poor job” as residents faced problems including difficulties in obtaining receptacles, he charged.
The borough staff and council have spent an “absurd” amount of time trying to resolve issues relating to the change, council member Matt Moon said.
Member Patricia Lawson said many callers have asked her whether an “apples to apples” comparison was possible between the bids submitted by Waste Management and former hauler Waste Connections.
The base rate rose from the previous $18.19 per month for Waste Connections to $22.55 per month, according to Gable. Waste Connections’ bid was $24.15 for the new three-year contract, which includes an option to renew for a fourth, according to Gable.
The current contract offers trash and recycling containers for a rental fee of $12 per container per quarter, according to a Waste Management release.
The most recent request for bids did not address rental fees for receptacles, said Gable. Neither did previous such requests, he said. Waste Connections also added rental fees to the basic service fee, Gable said.
Language in the contract reflected wording used for several years as Adams County coordinated waste hauling for numerous municipalities, Gable said earlier this month. Late last year, the county opted to cease that service, leaving municipalities to fend for themselves “at the 11th hour,” he said.
Numerous municipalities across the county have endured transition difficulties and higher prices as new waste hauling contracts came into play this year, Moon said during the meeting.
Waste Management has created a specific email address for inquiries about service in Gettysburg, Moon said. It is PSSMDVA@wm.com.
Residents can also call 800-593-9529 or visit www.wm.com, according to a Waste Management release.
In other business, a unanimous council:
• Approved a $22,500 “confidential settlement agreement” with former borough Finance Director Nicolette James.
• Reappointed Jennie Dillon to the borough Human Relations Commission for a five-year term. Her prior one-year term ended this month.
• Appointed council member Judith Butterfield as its voting representative during the annual Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs conference in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.