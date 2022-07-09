Nearly 100 bicyclists and support team members, who are part of the 44th annual Anchor House Ride for Runaways, will visit Gettysburg for two days next week.
The annual cycling event “raises funds for the homeless, abused, and runaway youth and families served by Anchor House, a multifaceted social services agency headquartered in Trenton, N.J.,” according to a release from the organization.
On July 12, the riders and support team are scheduled to arrive at the Quality Inn Gettysburg Battlefield, 380 Steinwehr Ave., Gettysburg, around 1 p.m. after traveling 74.6 miles from Leesburg, Va., according to the release. The group will continue its 500-mile journey back to Trenton on July 14, traveling 67.6 miles to its next stop, Lancaster.
The ride, which has occurred for more than 40 years, has stopped in Gettysburg several times, said Kathy Drulis, director of operations.
“It is a really nice location to come into,” Drulis said. “There is so much history there, and it has great biking.”
The Quality Inn’s location is perfect for building camaraderie among riders and allowing people to walk downtown with restaurants in close proximity, she said.
“It’s a great area for us,” Drulis said, adding they plan to travel through the Gettysburg National Military Park.
Laura Carlson, a 10-year Ride for Runaways veteran and co-chairperson of the volunteer committee that organizes the event, said she rides every year because it combines her passions of cycling and helping the most vulnerable people in her community.
“We have a wide range of interests and abilities on the ride, but we all have one thing in common, we want to help kids,” Carlson said.
DeWayne Tolbert, a co-chairperson with Carlson on the Ride for Runaways Committee, said he is not an avid rider but is looking forward to participating in the ride.
“For me, I don’t consider myself a bicyclist,” Tolbert said. “I really do it for the charity.”
After finishing the 500-mile ride, Tolbert said he plans to put his bike away for the rest of the year.
Tolbert said this will be the first time in two years they get to participate in a traditional ride due to the pandemic.
“You have that anxiety to a degree, but the excitement in what is the classic version of the ride,” Tolbert said.
The ride has a wide range of bicyclists from New Jersey and more than a dozen other states and attracs riders from 18 to 72 years old. However, there are not any riders from the Gettysburg area, Drulis said.
From beginners to cycling fanatics, they have various skill levels.
“The Ride for Runaways is a key part of our success,” said Kim McNear, executive director of Anchor House Inc. “The ride began in 1978 to make the opening of Anchor House possible and it has been a constant source of funding and community-building ever since. Without the Ride for Runaways, we would not have been able to grow our programs to serve a wide range of young people.”
Part of a nationwide system of runaway shelters, Anchor House is dedicated to serving at-risk and homeless youth and families in central New Jersey, according to the release.
“Programs offered by Anchor House include an emergency shelter for young people ages 8-18; a transitional living facility, the Anchorage, for high school students; a supervised apartment living program for young adults; a street outreach program for homeless youth; and a variety of counseling programs for at-risk youths and families,” the release reads.
The Ride for Runaways starts in Charlottesville, Va., and continues through Culpeper and Leesburg, Va., before rolling into Gettysburg. The ride ends July 16 at the Quaker Bridge Mall, outside of Trenton.
For more information about donating to the ride, visit www.anchorhouseride.org.
