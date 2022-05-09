The greatest generation’s numbers are dwindling. Someday, there will be no one left to give a first-hand account of how the world was saved from tyranny over 75 years ago. Frank and Loni Buck want to make sure the heroic deeds of our forbearers are never forgotten.
The couple’s dream came to fruition when the World War II American Experience Museum offered a “sneak peek” at its location on Crooked Creek Road northwest of Gettysburg on Saturday afternoon. Between 500 and 600 visitors availed themselves of the opportunity, with 98-year old World War II veteran Jack Myers among them.
The imposing edifice, which is visible from Mummasburg Road, houses a plethora of military vehicles and artifacts related to U.S. involvement in the worldwide conflict from 1941-1945. With 36,000 square feet of space, there is plenty of room to tell the story of the largest military undertaking in our nation’s history.
Frank is a native of Stroudsburg who was born in 1942 at the height of the war and grew up surrounded by family friends and relatives who had fought overseas.
“My best friend lost his father in the war,” said Buck. “We grew up with it, we knew about the horrors of war and the suicides that sometimes followed when the soldiers came home.”
Buck started collecting military memorabilia at an early age.
“I started in junior high,” Buck recalled. “I acquired my first military vehicle in 1963 when I was in high school. It was a Jeep. I’ve collected more and more ever since.”
Following graduation, Buck began a long career in business. He served as a Chevrolet dealer, owned two new Esso service stations and enjoyed a long and successful career as a Peterbilt dealer.
Frank and Loni have four adult children. The youngest, Adam, a graduate of Mount St. Mary’s with a minor in history, has joined the business venture. He accompanied his parents to Normandy at the tender age of 1 year old, and has been all-in ever since.
“He’s passionate about it,” said Frank. “If not for his interest we might not be where we are today.”
In 1998, the family purchased a large farm nearby and moved to Adams County. The museum is on land owned by the couple and features extensive parking.
As the venture moves closer to an October Grand Opening, other events will fill the calendar. The first flag-raising will take place on June 6, to commemorate D-Day and will feature guest speaker U.S. Army General Bill Matz, a graduate of Gettysburg College. There will be a “soft opening” on June 18.
Supply chain issues have delayed the official debut. When all exhibits are in order, the venue will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays, and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Loni, a Kutztown native and graduate of Muhlenberg College, has a personal connection to World War II. Her father served in Japan with the U.S. Army. Her uncle flew a bombing mission from England as a co-pilot on a B-24 on Jan. 7, 1945, and never returned.
“My father told us stories about his brother,” said Loni, who worked in finance and accounting before the children were born. “They stayed with me.”
There will be myriad uses for the space. Prominently featured is a replica of a war-era London pub, The Grenadier, which will serve food and beverages. Other planned activities include 1940’s dances, corporate events, weddings, indoor flea markets, movie nights and more.
The Buck family knows how important it is to preserve the memory of World War II, a time when all Americans were united in the effort to defeat the Axis powers, uncontaminated by the partisan rhetoric such as now poisons Americans’ attempts to communicate and cooperate.
“The whole country was involved,” said Loni. “There wasn’t the division we have today. Our country was 100 percent united.”
The largest display area will immerse visitors in the World War II experience. There will be replicas of a 1938 Sears house, a victory garden, a 1931 Model A Ford, a B-24 plane and a convoy of military vehicles as well as a tribute to the D-Day invasion. Eventually, holograms may be added to the presentation.
Refueling trucks, a 1942 Dodge ambulance, weapons carriers, high-speed tractors (used to pull artillery), tanks and more will be on hand for inspection.
The facility also has a seminar room and offices. A vast vehicle storage space is part of the complex and houses dozens of restored military vehicles that will be rotated into the exhibits.
The focus will be on local connections to the great conflict.
Exhibits will feature Canadian-American Gen. Robert Frederick, and his helmet, Combat surgeon Arthur Neeseman, four-star general Mark Clark, and long-time Gettysburg resident and attorney, the late Murray Frazee.
“His is an incredible tale,” said Frank, who thanked Frazee’s son Jim for donating artifacts. “He was the chief executive officer aboard the U.S.S. Tang, a submarine. He was on scheduled shore leave when the vessel was sunk. People are grateful we are preserving these stories. We really want to touch on the home front.”
The Frazee display will include war time issues of the Gettysburg Times.
An outdoor tank course will be part of the experience. A Red Cross Club Mobile replica will operate as a food truck with advertising space for upcoming events at the museum.
The family also plans to promote the relationship with French sister-city St. Mere Eglise. As many as a dozen employees are envisioned and volunteers will be welcome.
A highlight for Frank was when he met Dick Winters of “Band of Brothers” fame.
The lessons learned about the ravages of totalitarianism during World War II may serve us well in the not-too-distant future. The Buck family wants to make sure we never forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.