Carroll Valley Borough Council continued to discuss police recruitment and hiring difficulties Tuesday.
While Police Chief Richard Hileman II said hiking the start pay might entice newly-certified officers to apply, the council suggested the problem might lie within the borough, where hard-core policing isn’t in the forefront.
Police departments are not exempt to the hiring struggles faced by organizations across the country and Carroll Valley Police Department is struggling to stay competitive, according to Hileman.
The Carroll Valley Civil Service Commission does not even have candidates in the process at this point, said Hileman, noting three candidates withdrew or failed to continue.
Other police agencies indicated they are facing the same difficulties, but Carroll Valley will continue its recruiting efforts, he said.
Hileman has kicked around the wage setup currently used by the borough, with the starting wage still set at the 2020 amount, which is approximately $51,000.
“That is way below what we’re seeing out there in this area even,” he said.
The Carroll Valley Police Department has no union contract and is not restricted to salary standards.
In Pennsylvania, the majority of police pay raises happen within the first five years, even without rank increases, due to pay scales, he said.
Carroll Valley also does not have a pay scale and in an effort to entice a newly-certified police officer, Hileman suggested the council bump up the department’s starting wage.
Currently the starting wage for a borough police officer is between approximately $51,000 and $65,000 based on experience, he said. Hileman suggested a potential increase to $58,000 to $68,0000 based on experience.
“Which would get that bottom number up...,” he said.
While other municipalities, such as Derry Township, offer lower starting wages, they can offer a written guarantee the police officer will make “considerably more” five years down the road, Hileman said.
“I don’t have that document to offer anybody,” he said.
Council President Richard Mathews suggested the demographic of Carroll Valley might instead be the problem, noting ambitious new patrol officers just starting their career were just not interested in the kind of work a borough such as Carroll Valley could provide.
“We’re not a city, we don’t have a downtown…. In Carroll Valley we are blessed with the type of community we are,” which includes less crime and a smaller population, he said.
Councilmember John Schubring suggested paying more to seek experienced officers willing to work in a quieter area.
“Quality officers don’t move, because they can’t move,” Hileman said, noting the borough does not have enough money to pay an officer to give up 10 years of existing pension from another department.
While Pennsylvania teachers can move among school districts because they participate in a state-run retirement system, pension is nontransferable for police officers as each department has its own, Hileman said.
As an organization Carroll Valley Borough office is collectively struggling to find applicants, said Borough Manager David Hazlett, suggested heads be put together to formulate a plan.
No matter how unchallenging the police work may be or the lack of a career ladder, the borough is still dealing with a short-staffed police department and it needs to be address, Hazlett said.
Hazlett recommended looking into the problem and address whatever needs to be changed to improve hiring, whether it involves the starting wage or increasing advertisement.
Mathews said he will reach out to council members by email to potentially form a three-member committee to generate hiring ideas.
