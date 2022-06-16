After two failed motions, Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) Board approved a budget with no tax increase Tuesday.
Members voted on three options for the 2022-23 budget: a 4.7% tax increase, which is the maximum allowed by Pennsylvania’s Act 1 Index; a 2.35% tax increase; and no tax increase. The latter passed following more than 30 minutes of discussion.
The third option, which included $34.3 million in expenditures and $31.9 million in revenue, was approved in a 5-4 vote. Members Matthew Nelson, Michael Wool, Douglas Knight, and Corey Trostle voted against the motion.
The board voted separately on the zero-tax increase, resulting in the same split vote and keeping the rate at 12.4656 mills. A mill equals $1 for each $1,000 in assessed property value
Approximately $2.3 million will be taken from the unassigned fund account to help offset a budget shortfall, according to district Business Manager Justin Peart.
“The remaining balance at this point in the total fund balance, not just unassigned, is $3,243,658,” Peart said.
The 2022-23 budget included $18.3 million from local revenue, $13.1 million from state revenue, and $604,000 from federal revenue.
Before voting for the budget option that included a 4.7% tax increase, Nelson, school board vice president, said school taxes are investments in the district, and people will directly see the result.
“I think there’s a part of public education that is maybe about magic dreams,” Nelson said. “It’s about the magic dreams of the futures of all our students.”
Nelson said the district needs to invest in all programs to get the best outcomes for students. The district has been constantly reevaluating ways to save money through numerous service contracts, according to Nelson.
Members Daniel Chubb and Jennifer Goldhahn said the economic climate is worse than last year.
For the 2021-22 school year, board members unanimously voted to not increase taxes despite a 3-percent increase in district expenditures, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
In May, the school board approved the 2022-23 preliminary budget with a projected 4.7% tax increase. Goldhahn and Travis Mathna voted against the motion. The district initially planned to use $1.7 million from the unassigned fund account to help offset the budget shortfall, along with the tax increase, officials said.
Non-discretionary items such as salary and benefits, charter/cyber school tuition, transportation, and other items make up 89.39% of the overall general fund budget, leaving only approximately 10.61% in the discretionary category, officials said.
Wool, the board’s president, said the district must approve its budget before the state adopts its own and determines education funding levels. He shared his appreciation for the BSSD board and pointed out that every board member is “doing what is best for our kids and our community.”
“Nobody is up here on an agenda,” Wool added.
Hike to hurt ‘poorest’
Pastor Tyler Weidler of York Springs Foursquare Church said a tax increase at BSSD during a time of record inflation would “hurt the people who are the poorest and directly going after the poorest people in our community.”
Weidler was one of many who spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting.
He said he has seen 200 families in need waiting in line for food at his church on Saturdays. Senior citizens are among people most affected, Weidler said.
“The inflation has completely eaten into their fixed income. Some of them are single moms that are working two jobs, and they literally cannot afford food in their household,” he said.
Weidler said the school district has “virtually unlimited money” since they can raise taxes to get more money. Given the financial climate, Weidler said the school board should be debating “how hard can we cut the taxes?”
If the school board cannot cut taxes, the compromise should be a zero-tax increase, according to Weidler.
“That would be a compromise position,” he said. “To raise them during inflation when people are waiting in line for food to me is appalling and shocking. You have to think about everybody in the community, not just the school district itself.”
Resident Stacy Gautsch asked for the school district budget information to be made more publicly accessible, so community members can follow along better during meetings.
“I am glad we have people on the board now that are actually asking questions, instead of just crickets,” Gautsch said.
Resident Melissa Kipe, a mother of eight children who has lived in the area for almost 18 years, said she has a wide range of perspectives she could share with the district after experiencing private school, public school, and cyber school, in addition to homeschooling her children.
“I think it is wrong when public servants keep dipping into our back pocket because it is not fair for me to work really hard to save that money only to have it go away to taxes,” Kipe said.
Kipe asked the school board to table the budget vote and offered to help explore creative options.
Community members Chris Young, Amy Leatherman, and Dana Nelson spoke in support of the tax increase.
After watching the previous budget presentation, Young said it boils down to 10% of the budget that is controllable with the rest being mandated.
“If taxes aren’t raised this year, they will have to be raised next year,” Young said. “It is not even a question. It has to happen.”
Young also said programs will probably need to be cut down the road in 2023 and 2024.
Leatherman said it is great having community members come to the school board meeting and share how they want to assist in fundraising efforts.
“Where are you the rest of the year?” Leatherman asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.