Five municipal roadways and a pair of parking lots are slated for a facelift in Latimore Township, as a result of a bid package that was finalized Monday morning.
In a unanimous vote during a specially-advertised 10 a.m. meeting, the township’s three-member board of supervisors awarded a road maintenance contract to E&K Services of New Cumberland, for $695,850.
It was the lowest bid received out of three proposals.
Supervisors opened the bids last week during a public meeting, but tabled a decision until further reviewing the options.
“We always like to do our research before we approve anything,” said Supervisor Chair Dan Worley, noting municipal officials spoke with E&K representatives prior to the vote.
“Since we never worked with them before, we felt we had to investigate everything instead of making a hasty decision,” Worley said.
The following roads and properties are part of the proposal approved Monday morning:
• Ridge Road, from US Route 15 to Baltimore Pike
• Two Churches Road, between Bermudian Creek and Lake Meade roads
• Latimore Creek Road, between Mountain and County Line roads
• Meadow View Road, between Cloverdale Farm and Township Line roads
• The parking area at Latimore’s public park, 711 Pondtown Road
• The parking area at the township’s municipal building, located at 559 Old US Route 15, near York Springs.
Work is slated to begin after May 17, coinciding with the conclusion of the Pennsylvania primary election. The township’s municipal building also serves as its only polling venue.
“We didn’t want all that machinery in the parking lot when people are coming here to vote,” said Worley.
The township intends to subsidize the work via a combination of American Rescue Plan dollars and liquid fuels funding, among other options.
Latimore Township has about $140,000 in its federal rescue plan account, and receives $175,000 annually in state liquid fuels money. Overall, the township has a yearly budget of about $800,000.
