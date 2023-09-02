Facing seven probation department vacancies, an Adams County commissioner said it “would require a significant tax increase” to attempt to outbid larger, neighboring counties with pay.
But Adams County President Judge Mike George noted a difference in cost and who pays for it for house arrest offenders and Adams County Prison inmates.
The costs come down to $12 a day for an offender on house arrest compared to over $150 a day, the estimated rate last year for housing an inmate in the Adams County Prison, according to George.
“The cost of house arrest is much less than providing three shifts of employees a day at a secure facility,” George said, noting an anticipated $336,000 in revenue from the house arrest program this year.
The Adams County Prison’s “population is pushing capacity” with a 220.9 daily average population recorded in July due to changes with house arrest sentences, according to county officials. The prison’s maximum capacity with the current layout is 285 inmates, Warden Katy Hileman said.
George entered a June 27 court order with changes to house arrest that stems from seven vacancies in the probation services department.
“If we can’t adequately supervise people on house arrest, then we are not willing to take that risk for the community’s safety,” George said previously. “We need a full probation staff to maximize house arrest and do it safely.”
The June 27 court order, which was effective immediately, notes the house arrest/electronic monitoring eligibility requirements include an offender “serving a sentence following conviction of a driving under the influence (DUI) or a driving under suspension related crime,” the length of this restrictive portion does not exceed 90 days, and the defendant “is not serving a concurrent sentence.”
George said he is “more than willing to have a discussion with anybody as to the cost to taxpayers on house arrest or prison.”
“While the court has the right to hire, fire, discipline, and direct employees who work in court departments, the county is the statutory employer of those individuals and the county is required to negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment, which includes wages and benefits,” according to Adams County Labor Counsel Sam Wiser.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel shared a statement about the “inherent responsibility of both the county and courts to provide for the safety of our community.”
“Along with that responsibility is the board’s obligation to county taxpayers for us to live within our means. Adams County is a fifth class county. Matching the much larger neighboring third and fourth class counties dollar for dollar in wages may seem ideal, but it is simply not realistic,” according to Phiel.
Adams County has faced this challenge in the past, Phiel said.
“In Adams County, workplace culture, work environment, commuting time, and good benefits always have, and always will, combine to be factors for hiring and retention,” Phiel said. “To try to outbid our much larger neighbors would require a significant tax increase, which is not an option I find palatable. We will continue to explore options to come up with strategic solutions for this issue, just as we have in the past, and will do in the future.”
George said he respects the commissioners’ willingness to address the issue and their autonomy to make the financial decision for the county and taxpayers.
“When I hear all this deflection, it causes me concern,” George said. “Own the decision for what it is, and the results of that decision and we move forward.”
If a discussion doesn’t occur, George said the criminal justice system “is going to be set back in Adams County for 30 years.”
Contract concern
County officials claim they are required “to live by the terms” of a contract once it is in place.
As a judge who has presided over contract actions for 22-plus years, George said he is “fully aware that contracts can be renegotiated if parties agree.”
In 2021, news outlets reported Lancaster County commissioners approved bonuses for prison staff and new hires through a side agreement with the corrections officers’ union.
York County commissioners approved wage increases last year for York County Probation & Parole and Domestic Relations bargaining unit employees as part of a memorandum of understanding, “modifying the terms of the parties’ current collective bargaining agreement,” according to Sept. 21, 2022 meeting minutes.
“Someone has done what they say cannot be done,” George said.
The employer can request reopening the contract to discuss wages or a pressing issue, but both parties would have to agree to open it, according to William Olmeda, business agent for Teamsters Local 776 who serves both contracts for Adams County Probation Services.
“The union would absolutely agree,” Olmeda said about reopening the contract. “If there is a disparity in wages, why would we not agree?”
Olmeda said he has heard of the other options executed by other counties and noted that conditions can be set within the terms.
When asked if the county could implement sign-on bonuses or incentives, Wiser said it would “require the county to negotiate those changes with the bargaining unit.”
George said he has been engaging with the commissioners since the beginning of March on this subject, and the same discussions occurred in 2017.
“I have all the data people are interested in having,” George said. “It is not a data decision. Data supports that these folks are doing tremendous work and are not being paid for it.”
George said the courts have been looking at alternatives to try to solve the problem, but “the sad reality is we can offer a lot of different benefits, but if financial, the county has to sign off on that.”
