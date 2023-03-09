ACTI

In January, 25 Adams County Technical Institute students earned medals in the SkillsUSA competitions at Carlisle High School and Cumberland Perry Career and Technical Center. There were 17 ACTI students who earned gold medals, three with silver medals, and five with bronze medals. (Submitted Photo)

Community members will get a taste of Italy at an Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) fundraiser to benefit students heading to a state competition.

ACTI is holding a dinner buffet featuring well-known Italian foods at “A Walk Through Tuscany” fundraiser Thursday, March 23, 5-7 p.m. The event will be held at ACTI, 1126 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.

