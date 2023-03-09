Community members will get a taste of Italy at an Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) fundraiser to benefit students heading to a state competition.
ACTI is holding a dinner buffet featuring well-known Italian foods at “A Walk Through Tuscany” fundraiser Thursday, March 23, 5-7 p.m. The event will be held at ACTI, 1126 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $50 each, according to ACTI officials, who indicated the deadline is Monday, March 20.
“Our goal is to sell 100 tickets,” said Chef Jeremy Schaffner, culinary arts teacher and coordinator of the fundraising dinner. “We have just over half sold.”
With interactive student-designed stations, the dinner buffet will feature Italian romaine salad, bruschetta, antipasto skewers, house made potato gnocchi, laminated tagliatelle, shrimp scampi, and three-cheese tortellini. Dessert options include tiramisu, cannoli, and Florentine profiterole.
The Adams County Tech Prep Consortium, formed in 1995, became ACTI in 2020, with students attending from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield, Gettysburg, and Littlestown school districts.
ACTI offers hands-on learning opportunities for high school juniors and seniors through eight programs, including allied health, culinary arts, criminal justice, building trades, early learning, computer networking, diesel mechanics, and career connections.
In January, 35 ACTI students competed in the SkillsUSA competitions at Carlisle High School and Cumberland Perry Career and Technical Center with 25 students earning medals. There were 17 ACTI students who earned gold medals, three with silver medals, and five with bronze medals, officials said.
There will be 19 ACTI students plus two alternates heading to the state competition April 12-14 in Hershey, said Lori Munson, ACTI workforce development coordinator and SkillsUSA advisor.
However, officials said the cost to send the students is approximately $10,000 to $11,000, which is why they are harnessing their skills through a fundraiser.
“We are the smallest career and technical institute in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Don Slimmer, ACTI criminal justice teacher and SkillsUSA advisor. “We have a huge number going off to states, which speaks volumes to the work we are doing in Adams County.”
In Schaffner’s six years at ACTI, this is the highest number of students he has seen make it to the state competition.
Students heading to the state competition include: Alivia Jacobs-Christian, a Bermudian Springs High School senior; Neil Rozario, a Gettysburg Area High School senior; Autumn Pennington, a Littlestown High School senior; Kiana Smitley, a Fairfield Area High School senior; Clarissa Prosser, a Bermudian junior; Gabrielle Kersey, Gettysburg senior; Savanah Linthicum, Fairfield senior; Andrew Yealy, a New Oxford High School senior; Yuliana Zuniga-Gonzalez, Bermudian junior; Bryleigh Brown, New Oxford junior; Kylee Partilla, Fairfield junior; Andrew Lockard, New Oxford junior; Kylie Mirabile, Fairfield junior; Jymaine Lee, Gettysburg junior; Fallon Miller, Bermudian junior; Daren Wang, Littlestown senior; Hannah Jacoby, Gettysburg senior; Emma-Leigh Gillingham, Gettysburg senior; and Kamea Deel, a New Oxford senior. The two alternates are Katelyn Gilbert, Littlestown junior, and James Godfrey, a Bermudian senior.
Another part of the fundraising effort will be a silent auction which will be held at a later date, however some items will be on display at the dinner, said Munson. More details on the silent auction will be forthcoming on ACTI’s social media pages, Munson said.
