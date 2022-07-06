A person died Monday hours after a vehicle overturned in mid-air and struck a tree along Basehoar Road in Union Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The male driver, 17, was flown to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Monday at 9:55 p.m., according to a release issued by York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Neither Gay’s office nor police had released the driver’s identity by Tuesday evening.
Also in the SUV were three females and another male, who all appeared perhaps to be teenagers, said Scott Small, chief of the Alpha Fire Company in Littlestown.
Of the five occupants, “two crawled out the windows as we were arriving,” Small said. Firefighters extricated the others from the vehicle, which came to rest on its roof, he said.
Four were transported by ambulances, and the driver was airlifted by a Penn State Health Life Lion helicopter that landed at the scene, he said. A STAT MedEvac helicopter also landed, but patient evaluations determined no one else needed to be flown, Small said.
The initial report received by authorities indicated the vehicle was ablaze, but that proved to be incorrect, Small said.
“If it had been on fire, it would have been drastic,” he said, in that some occupants were trapped and the vehicle was among large pine tines.
The vehicle was northbound in the 300 block about 4:55 p.m. when it “left the roadway, striking several bushes,” said police.
“While in the air,” the vehicle “overturned” and struck a tree, according to police. The driver side door was the point of impact, Small said.
The scene was approximately one mile northeast of Littlestown.
The cause of the teen’s death was “multiple blunt force trauma,” according to the coroner’s release.
No autopsy was planned, but routine toxicological testing was to take place, according to the release.
“It is unknown at this time” whether the driver wore a seat belt, according to the release.
Agencies responding with police and Alpha, were Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, Community Life Team, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, and Hanover Area Fire and Rescue, Small said.
The emergency call was complete at 8:09 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Deadly weekend
The crash was one of four with fatalities investigated by PSP over the four-day Independence Day weekend.
Crashes investigated by PSP totaled 649 over the holiday weekend this year compared to 680 last year, while fatalities fell from nine to four and injuries decreased from 1,995 to 170, according to PSP.
PSP-investigated crashes involving driving under the influence were also down, from 58 to 52, and fatal crashes involving alcohol fell from four to zero, according to PSP.
DUI arrests by PSP were up from 503 to 515, while speeding citations went from 8,970 to 8,744. Citations were up in other categories: child seat from 203 to 294; seat belt from 601 to 986; and other from 12,408 to 14,266.
PSP Troop H, which covers counties near Harrisburg including Adams, this year investigated 71 crashes resulting in three deaths and 22 injuries. None of the three fatal crashes were among seven crashes involving alcohol, and one of the deceased did wear a seat belt, according to PSP.
Also over the holiday weekend, Troop H made 61 DUI arrests and issued citations including: speed, 598; child seat, 11; seat belt, 55, plus 85 warnings; and other, 659. The troop also made 29 criminal arrests.
