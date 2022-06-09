A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday celebrated Gettysburg Overlook, Burkentine Builders’ new 112-unit luxury townhome rental community at 560 Old Mill Road.
The community offers “townhomes with spacious 3 and 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom floorplans featuring kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Residents will enjoy an abundance of green space complete with a recreational area and walking trail in a pet-friendly neighborhood,” according to a Burkentine release.
“The townhomes also include stainless steel appliances” including “electric stove, dishwasher, and microwave,” according to burkentine.com.
Attendees were invited to tour one of the townhomes.
The site is about 1.5 miles west of Gettysburg in Cumberland Township.
“Gettysburg Overlook is only a few minutes from Gettysburg’s historic and shopping district, Gettysburg National Military Park, area restaurants and other historic attractions,” according to the website.
“Gettysburg simply has it all. History that changed the course of our nation, the excitement and amenities of a college town and convenient proximity to Route 15 and 30 – perfect for commuters to Westminster and Frederick, Md., as well as York, Pa. Gettysburg Overlook will give our residents the feeling of living in the countryside while being just minutes from everything,” said Mike Burkentine, owner and vice president of sales and business development, according to the release
“Gettysburg Overlook performs landscaping, grounds keeping and snow removal for no-stress, hassle-free living. A large recreation area and walking trail are planned for those who enjoy the outdoors,” according to the website.
“Gettysburg Overlook is in Gettysburg Area School District. All units will be for rent at market rates with occupancy ready by the end of this year,” according to the website.
“Adams County is lucky to have a builder like Burkentine who is committed to creating meaningful spaces like Gettysburg Overlook. As a homegrown business, their commitment to the local community is second to none. We applaud their loyalty in using nearly a dozen local contractors to complete this beautiful residential project,” said Chamber of Gettysburg and Adams County President Carrie Stuart.
“For over 30 years, Burkentine (burkentine.com) has been committed to creating meaningful spaces built with quality and craftsmanship unsurpassed in the industry. The organization includes four Burkentine divisions: Builders, Properties, Land Development, and Investments,” according to the rlease.
Today, the company’s legacy includes 4,700 single-family homes, townhomes, apartments, and commercial properties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and North Carolina. The company has in development over 6,500 additional residential rental units within its current footprint and through expansion into Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee,” according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.