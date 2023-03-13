Straban supervisors recently gave a unanimous conditional nod to adding 417 more housing units to the Amblebrook development, plus extending the deadline for the Mark Gettysburg retail plans.
The conditional approval of the Revised Final Land Development for Amblebrook – Section C, granted a series of waivers already approved by the township engineer, William Hill.
For the next leg at the Amblebrook site, located at Shrivers Corner Road near U.S. Route 15, supervisors granted waivers for the required distance between driveways and property lines since garages and driveways are clustered; allowed fire hydrants to be closer than 15 feet from driveways; and waived requirements for commercial street lighting as long as all walkways are lit by residential lighting.
With all conditions identified by Hill being addressed, all three supervisors voted to OK the conditional approval.
Supervisors extended the clock on the major retail Mark Gettysburg development between York and Hanover roads to Oct. 15. According to Bob Sharrah, Mark Gettysburg continues to include a new Walmart store. Recent meetings on the long running project have taken place, “so we are making progress again,” he said.
Supervisors unanimously granted a similar extension until Sept. 21, to subdivision and development plans by Inch & Company at 3 Shealer Road.
Solicitor Zachery Rice briefed supervisors on a dispute headed to appeal between York Water Company (YWC) and the Straban Township Zoning Hearing Board.
The zoning board rejected YWC’s request for a variance to the sign ordinance, and YWC filed an appeal, said Rice.
“It is typical for the municipality to join in a case involving one of its boards,” he said.
Supervisors unanimously agreed to join the zoning hearing board in the court battle.
In public comments, Sharrah raised questions about the revival of the Kourtney Meadows project from 2005 or 2006. The project is located at the juncture of Old Harrisburg Road and Eagle Drive, he said.
“The project lapsed” Sharrah said, under an older ordinance, when buffers were set at 50 feet. The buffers are now 100 feet.
Informal discussions with the zoning hearing board and supervisors will help him reassemble an acceptable plan, he said. They will be proposing a 100-foot buffer between the development and Twin Oaks properties, he said.
Sharrah also wanted a sense of the supervisors’ interest in the township taking on Eagle Drive. It is currently a field road paved a short distance off of Old Harrisburg Road.
Eagle Drive “would be extended to Hunterstown Road,” in the reassembled plan, Sharrah said. He wanted to know if the development’s utility structures should be designed within the roadway, as required for township-owned roads.
The supervisors did not take official action but indicated informally they have no interest in the township owning Eagle Drive. Sharrah and the supervisors also discussed linking a trail system to the North Gettysburg Trail, a pedestrian and bicycle pathway.
In other matters, the supervisors:
— Approved holding tank permits for two properties, 2864 and 2255 York Road. Supervisors noted the installations came with recommendations by Dean Schultz, engineer.
— Set a special hearing for 6:45 p.m. on July 5, a Tuesday due to the national holiday falling on Monday, immediately prior to their next regular meeting to act on a request by the Trading Post to have three or more vendors present for a special event at the U.S. Route 30 location.
