Parents were able to meet their children’s teachers and principal, Dr. Matthew McFarland, at Lincoln Elementary School in Gettysburg on Tuesday. Jennifer Weigle, district social worker, from left, and Amanda Staub, counselor at Lincoln Elementary, present a goodie bag to Hattie Stambaugh, who will begin kindergarten in a few weeks. Also pictured are her parents, Lewis and Emily Stambaugh and their 3-year-old daughter Sylvie. The goodie bag included books, a coloring book and crayons.
Teachers benefit when they know a little more about kindergarten students before they enter the classroom. Parents can help when they understand the challenges their children face.
United Way Ready to Learn, Saint James Lutheran Church Early Learning Center and Gettysburg Area School District, all members of a local First 10 partnership, are collaborating to cover all the bases as students prepare for their first day of school.
