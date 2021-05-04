Fire destroyed a house early Monday on Beaver Run Road, a short distance north of Hunterstown-Hampton Road.
No injuries resulted from the blaze in Straban Township, according to United Hook & Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine.
Updated: May 4, 2021 @ 12:46 am
