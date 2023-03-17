The PA Bureau Mobile Ag Science Lab, which travels to schools across the state, recently spent eight days visiting Alloway Creek Elementary School (ACES).
The lab, which is housed in a 32-foot trailer complete with heating and air conditioning, is designed for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
The mobile lab contains 12 work stations. Each station provides space for two to three students to complete hands-on experiments.
Children work cooperatively to solve a problem as they form a hypothesis, collect data and draw conclusions.
Every grade level was able to select a lesson for their respective students.
During the course of the eight days all 42 classes visited for a lesson. Each day there were two parent volunteers to assist the lab teacher and students.
The Parent Teacher Organization brought this experience to ACES for the students.
