Fairfield Borough Council met Tuesday for the first time since the death of longtime councilman Dean S. Thomas.
Thomas, 74, died July 15, after a battle with cancer. His wife and fellow council member Sally Thomas announced the diagnosis at a council meeting a few months ago.
Tuesday, in the absence of the man who had served the past 17 years, Fairfield’s elected officials carried on their duties.
The meeting flowed from one typical agenda item to the next, until agenda item 13, “New Business … Need for a new council member to fill remaining term of Dean Thomas (through 12-31-2025).”
The discussion was brief. Susan Wagle, secretary/treasurer, said she’d double check the protocol for filling a vacancy.
Sally Thomas said little during the meeting.
At the meeting’s end, Mayor Robert Stanley, Wagle, and council members turned to Sally, discussing the upcoming funeral service and ways they could help.
Then the memories started pouring out like a burst fountain.
Sally recounted the trips she and her history-loving husband took across the country, such as when they assisted an archaeological dig in Vermont and spent a week at a little cottage by a lake.
A Licensed Battlefield Guide, publisher and the author of several books, Dean was known for his love of Civil War history, according to this obituary, but Sally said he had a wide array of interests. Over the years, he kept treasured relics, such as a hat from the French and Indian War era, and rocks, so many rocks.
Sally smiled as she recalled Dean’s promise to take her to New Orleans after they hunted through state archives and museums throughout the south. Dean made good on that promise.
Then there was the time Dean and his brother Jim’s internet sleuthing led to a federal sting operation.
In 2006, the brothers happened upon historic documents being sold on eBay. Dean recognized them and suspected they were stolen from the National Archives, so he contacted the authorities.
Dean and Jim worked with the inspector general’s office to nail the perpetrator, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison. The news made national headlines, including an article in Smithsonian Magazine.
Upon hearing this Tuesday, those gathered in Fairfield Borough’s meeting room elicited sounds of shock.
“He lived a very full life, a very productive life,” Sally said simply.
Amid Dean’s adventures, he made time for his community. He volunteered at Strawberry Hill and served on several borough committees.
“Just a lot of memories,” Sally said to the council. “It’s a big hole, guys.”
In Dean’s final months, Sally slept on the couch as she cared for him. The couple was married for 25 years. She said she wished he had more.
Brilliant, quirky, curmudgeon, collector, and passionate were a few of the words floated around the meeting room as the group shared memories.
Wagle laughed as she remembered Dean attending council meetings with painted fingernails, the mark of being a beloved grandfather.
In the hallway of Fairfield Village Hall, Wagle embraced Sally on her way out the door.
“I miss him,” Sally said.
Just minutes earlier, Wagle said she was surprised to see Sally. Everyone would have understood if she’d skipped the council meeting, Wagle said.
“Well, I almost didn’t come,” Sally began.
But what would her husband, the devoted public servant, have said?
Sally and Wagle answered, almost in unison.
“Dean would’ve said go.”
