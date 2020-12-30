The Rotary Club of Gettysburg recently donated $30,000 to South Central Community Action Programs. Pictured from left are, front row, David Laughman, Ken Farabaugh, Rotary Club President Brad Hoch, SCCAP CEO Megan Shreve, Bob Gough, and Anna-Mae Kobbe; second row, Peter Lagerberg, John Berndt, Bill Braun, and John Phillips; third row, Eric Gladhill, Alex J. Hayes, Scott Wehler, Doug Newell, Jed Smith, and Mike Hanson.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, Adams County’s non-profit organizations scrambled to assist those in need and secure their own survival.
Many organizations depend on program and fundraising income to carry out mission-related work. The pandemic forced the cancellation of major fundraisers, such as the YWCA’s Nearly New Sale and Spirit of Gettysburg 5K, United Way of Adams County’s Give it Up for Good Sale, Land Conservancy’s Art Auction, Optimist Club of Gettysburg Oyster Feed, Gettysburg Garden Club Christmas Greens Sale and Saint Francis Xavier Catholic School Spring Auction.
