An elderly Cumberland Township woman asked police to share her story in hopes of preventing other folks from being scammed, according to a release issued by Cumberland Township Police Chief Matthew Trostel Monday.
The woman told police she nearly fell victim to a telephone scammer, Trostel said.
“The caller used high pressure tactics and claimed that he only had a few moments to speak to give her a phone number to his public defender,” said Trostel.
The elderly woman called the alleged public defender who claimed the grandson needed bail money, said Trostel.
“The scammer attempted to get $9,000 from the victim and when she said she could only get $4,000 he said that would be enough,” Trostel explained.
The woman was directed to a PNC Bank in Gettysburg where she was instructed to deposit the cash into an ATM, and not to “speak with any bank personnel as they could cause problems with the transaction,” Trostel continued.
“The scammer provided the victim with an access code to deposit the cash,” he said.
The ATM malfunctioned and did not accept the cash, the senior citizen told police, whereupon she was directed to another PNC ATM, which caused her to become suspicious.
The woman then called her grandson, who confirmed he was OK, said Trostel.
“The victim came to the CTPD station to report the scam,” said Trostel. “Officers contacted local PNC bank personnel and they are notifying their fraud investigation department.”
The woman subsequently asked officers to prepare a press release to make the public aware of this scam, he said.
