A Gettysburg Fire Department firefighter pulls apart a rabbit hutch to put out flames at a barn fire in the 2600 block of Biglerville Road Tuesday afternoon. Several rabbits perished in the blaze, according to neighbor Stephanie Reaver.
Pat Reaver uses his tractor to help firefighters turn over debris from a barn fire behind his neighbor’s home in the 2600 block of Biglerville Road Tuesday afternoon while Bendersville firefighters spray water on the hot spots. Stephanie Reaver, Pat’s wife, said their neighbors, Erann and David Bear, lost about 20 bunnies and some small tractors in the fire.
