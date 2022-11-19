A borough project vital to complying with federal runoff standards came in on time and “well under budget,” according to Gettysburg’s engineer, Chad Clabaugh.
Anti-erosion work, including bank restoration, is now substantially complete along Culp’s Run, Clabaugh said Monday during the Gettysburg Borough Storm Water Authority (SWA) Board’s regular meeting.
The waterway crosses East Confederate Avenue near Gettysburg Area Middle School, runs behind the borough public works building on East Middle Street, and connects to Rock Creek.
Originally estimated in the $1-million range, the project’s final cost is approximately $700,000, Clabaugh said.
The project, competed in partnership with the National Park Service, is expected to reduce erosion more than enough to exceed federal rules and leave the borough well-positioned should standards tighten in the future, he said.
In other business, board members reached a consensus in favor of advertising a proposed 2023 budget under which the authority would not change storm water management fees charged to property owners.
An adoption vote is expected during the board’s Dec. 12 meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
Also, the board reviewed funding options for restoration of aging walls along Stevens Run, also known as the Tiber.
The work could range from $3.7 to $4.2 million, Clabaugh said.
One option would be a federal grant requiring a 50 percent local match, he said.
From the audience, local real estate broker David Sites offered to share information his organization gained by applying to the same grant program for a joint project in another municipality.
It would be possible to borrow the match money from a state fund, Clabaugh and other officials said. Sites asked whether a bond issue might spread the cost out over a longer period rather than front-loading it onto current ratepayers.
Board members asked staffers to arrange and advertise a special meeting within the next 10 days to discuss funding options and review legal questions concerning owners’ obligations to help fund wall work on their properties.
The borough funded such work in the past, SWA board and borough council member John Lawver said.
SWA Board Chair Mike Malewicki said there may be something of a “moral responsibility” for the borough to address such costs.
It would make sense not to assess owners for costs that could potentially exceed the value of their property, but the situation becomes less clear-cut in cases when the walls have been incorporated into a building’s foundation, Clabaugh said.
The board asked Clabaugh to negotiate with the Gettysburg Municipal Authority concerning cost-sharing for Stevens Run wall repairs in conjunction with planned sewer line work on Bream Alley between Springs Avenue and West Middle Street.
