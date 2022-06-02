Gettysburg Borough Police “investigated a possible threat made towards the Gettysburg Hospital” but “determined that there is no valid threat,” according to information posted Thursday afternoon on the department’s Facebook page.
“At this time, there are no active threats to any businesses or establishments in the Borough of Gettysburg that we are aware of,” according to the 3:43 p.m. post.
WellSpan Health “facilities in parts of Adams County did briefly go on lockdown earlier today due to a police investigation,” WellSpan Senior Media Relations Manager Ryan Coyle wrote in an email sent to the Gettysburg Times at 4:06 p.m. Thursday
“This included WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital as well as our facilities on V-Twin Drive, to name a few,” Coyle wrote.
The hospital is located at 147 Gettys St. in the borough and V-Twin Drive is in Straban Township about two miles east of Gettysburg.
“Operations have since returned to normal and there is no active threat to WellSpan facilities,” Coyle wrote.
A comment "supposedly" made at a WellSpan facility in Straban Township was “misinterpreted,” Gettysburg Borough Police Sgt. Larry Weikert said.
At the request of borough police, sheriff’s personnel in Frederick County, Md., contacted a 76-year-old female patient at her residence, Weikert said.
The woman said she was upset but denied making any threat and was “determined not to be a threat to anybody then or now,” Weikert said.
Safety is WellSpan’s “No. 1 priority” and “we do have plans in place that restrict movement in and out of our facilities during emergency situations and those were followed in cooperation with local law enforcement,” Coyle wrote.
