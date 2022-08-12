The Bermudian Springs School District Board approved demolition of the former middle school building and construct a new field house, which is estimated to cost around $4 million at a recent buildings and grounds meeting.
The motion was approved 7-1 with board member Jennifer Goldhahn casting the lone “no” vote, with Daniel Chubb was absent from the meeting.
Following two presentations, the school board accepted contracts for work from: general contractor, eciConstruction LLC, at a cost of $3 million; electrical contractor, W.L. Byers Electric Inc., $494,000; plumbing contractor, Frey Lutz Corporation, $254,000; and heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor, MidState Mechanical & Electrical LLC, $168,200.
The project’s scope initially included a partial demolition of the old middle school building with renovations to the existing team rooms, in addition to keeping the gymnasium and auxiliary gym, officials said.
But with the bids coming back higher than anticipated, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates redesigned the project to bring it within the district’s $3.2 million budget, according to officials.
Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates proposed completely demolishing the building and constructing a 5,000-square-foot block building known as the field house to include lockers, team rooms, an officials’ room, and bathrooms, officials said.
Anthony Colestock of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates gave a presentation on “value engineering” that would help bring down costs for the overall project. Two of those proposals were presented as credit change orders.
The school board approved the change orders related to “value engineering” to eciConstruction LLC in the credit amount of $5,500, and to W.L. Byers Electric Inc. in the credit amount of $105,000 for the demolition and construction project.
Some of those cost-savings measures entailed deleting the fire alarm system entirely for the new field house, which is estimated to save the district $43,000, and switch manufacturers for the lighting package that will save an estimated $56,500, according to school officials.
Officials said the fire alarm system is not required by code for the new field house, and smoke detectors would be sufficient since it is a smaller building.
Bermudian Springs Business Manager Justin Peart gave a presentation on the recent state funding boost the district received, recommending the school board pull $300,000 from the general fund budget to assist with the cost of the project.
Bermudian Springs School District received an additional $624,513 in state funding, including a $534,833 increase in basic education and $89,680 in special education, according to Peart.
“I’ve been in school business for 23 years and a business manager for 10 years,” Peart said Monday. “This is the highest one time increase in state funding that I ever remember.”
The district also expects to receive $257,902 in grant funding, with half going to mental health and the balance to physical safety, according to Peart, who noted this money could not go toward the project.
The district anticipated a $3.5 million price tag for this project and the new locker room costs at the field house, Peart said. An additional $117,500 came from the middle school auction, which was deposited into the capital reserve, according to Peart.
For the remainder of the project, Peart recommended the board utilize $200,000 of the capital reserve fund and the remaining $300,000 from the general fund.
Administration would never recommend using the district’s full capital reserve fund, since it is used for maintenance and other costs as they arise, he said. The $300,000 from the general fund was suggested because of the unexpected $624,000 boost in state funding, according to Peart.
The $300,000 estimated for soft costs “is at the extreme high,” Peart said, noting he thinks the district will fall under that estimate.
The funding is not “set in stone because it all depends on how much remains once the new middle school is completed,” he said Tuesday.
The remaining funds from the new middle school project will be used first before $200,000 out of the capital reserve fund, and then the rest will come from the general fund, according to Peart.
At the meeting, Goldhahn suggested demolishing the former middle school building and doing the paving work, but not building the new field house.
Colestock said it would not be possible to move forward with that option without rebidding the project for a third time.
“You do run the risk of losing contractor interest,” Colestock said, noting that some contractors who bid the first time did not participate the second time.
