The Bermudian Springs School District Board approved demolition of the former middle school building and construct a new field house, which is estimated to cost around $4 million at a recent buildings and grounds meeting.

The motion was approved 7-1 with board member Jennifer Goldhahn casting the lone “no” vote, with Daniel Chubb was absent from the meeting.

