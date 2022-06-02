Two Adams County buildings’ roofs and the county courthouse’s clock tower will see upgrades and repairs this year.
The projects include reroofing the St. Francis Xavier building and the human services building as well as fixing a weathervane pipe in the courthouse’s clock tower, officials said. All three projects are anticipated to be completed this year.
Adams County commissioners approved a quote from Donald B. Smith Inc., of Hanover, during their May 19 meeting to reroof the St. Francis Xavier building at a total cost of $126,800. The current roof is about 35 years old, according to Steve Nevada, county manager.
The work entails adding a new rubber roof and gutters to the property along West High Street, which is in walking distance of the Adams County Courthouse, Nevada said. The building is currently used for storage and as a maintenance shop, he said.
The St. Francis Xavier building is one of the church-owned parcels purchased by the county for $1.375 million years ago. The sale of Mercy House, St. Francis Xavier Elementary School and Xavier House occurred prior to the current board of commissioners.
Commissioners announced signing a letter of intent with Adams County Solar LLC, a special purpose entity incorporated in Delaware by Kenyon Energy LLC and OnSwitch Inc., created to manage the solar array to sit atop the roof of the human services building. The county purchased the former Herff Jones facility in Cumberland Township for $2.2 million in 2015; it now serves as the human services building.
The letter of intent notes parties plan to install a 530-kW roof-mounted solar panel array following completion of the re-roofing of the human services building in September.
Last July, commissioners awarded a $1.6 million structural reinforcement and reroofing contract to D.A. Nolt Inc., based in New Jersey. A month later, the commissioners approved a lease with Kenyon Energy of Florida to install a roof-mounted solar array atop the 525 Boyds School Road building. The commissioners previously said the project is cost-neutral with a goal of “substantially reducing the building’s carbon footprint.”
Following a $24,000 installation fee, the county will purchase energy for 9.25 cents per kWh, with a 2 percent annual escalator, for 25 years, according to the purchase power agreement. The project is estimated to be completed by December.
Also during the meeting, commissioners approved a quote from Houck of Harrisburg for repairs to the Adams County Courthouse’s clock tower at a total cost of $2,890. Repairs are needed where the weathervane pipe exits the roof, according to Nevada.
“They’re going to seal it and install a collar on it to divert the water,” Nevada said, noting this is a different repair than what has been done in the past.
The clock tower is around 70-feet above ground level, and the bell inside was cast in Philadelphia in 1804. The repairs are anticipated to be done this summer, Nevada said.
