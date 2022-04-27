It may soon be legal to carry and consume alcohol outdoors in part of downtown Gettysburg.
During a workshop session Monday, borough council members reached a consensus favoring a pilot program through this coming New Year’s Eve for Lincoln Square and one block outward in each direction.
A resolution that would institute the program may be discussed during the council’s next business meeting at 7 p.m. on May 9 in the borough hall, 59 E. High St., President Wesley Heyser said.
Council members described scenarios such as strolling with drink in hand while awaiting a dinner reservation or carrying a beverage to a location where live music is being played outdoors. Such circulation would expose people to businesses, members said.
Carlisle has allowed public consumption of alcohol in a limited area for four years, Borough Manager Charles Gable said. He said he asked Carlisle officials for statistics about a wide variety of criminal offenses during that time, but was only told there were eight open container violations during that time, with only one in the affected area.
In both Carlisle and Gettysburg, a college abuts the business area, member Patricia Lawson said. The pilot program can be ended easily if problems arise, she and others said.
Police Chief Robert Glenny opposed the proposal, saying “every alcohol violation starts with an open container.” He expressed concern about potential increases in offenses such as underage drinking and public intoxication.
“I see it as a public safety issue,” Glenny said.
Discussion included an alternative that would limit outdoor consumption to special events, but members expressed concern about the affected area potentially changing for each event, leading to confusion.
The limited area of the proposed program leaves out many businesses, Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) President Jill Sellers said during the meeting’s public comment period. MSG is a nonprofit organization that acts as the borough’s economic development arm.
“A whole list of businesses” will be asking “what about me?” Sellers said.
In addition, existing laws already address issues such as underage drinking and public intoxication, she said.
If the pilot program becomes permanent, owners of businesses on Steinwehr Avenue or other locations could petition to be included, Gable said.
Also offering public comment in favor of the proposal was Keith George, owner of Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts. He offered statistics from various locations indicating open consumption was helpful to businesses. In March, he presented the council with petitions favoring the concept with signatures from 24 business owners and 61 residents, all with Gettysburg addresses.
People carrying beverages into bars or restaurants is unlikely to be an issue because such establishments generally do not allow outside food or drinks, Gable said.
