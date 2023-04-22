From not allowing public comment at committee meetings to interrupting a participant’s statement if it exceeds a time limit, proposed updates to a public participation policy under review by the Gettysburg Area School District Board create potential Sunshine Act liabilities, according to media law counsel.
Policy 903, public participation in board meetings, indicates committees, which include members of the school board, will not receive public comment during their meetings.
Committees rendering advice on agency business are considered agencies under the Sunshine Act, “and they are required to follow all the requirements of the Sunshine Act including the requirements for public comment, agendas, minutes, public recording, etc.,” said Melissa Melewsky, Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association media law counsel.
“The public has a right to witness and participate in decisions and policy-making process, including its genesis before a committee,” Melewsky said.
This section prohibiting “public comment at committee meetings is inconsistent with the requirements of the Sunshine Act and creates potential liability for the school district and its individual board/committee members. The law carries civil as well as criminal liability,” according to Melewsky.
The proposed update also calls for the presiding officer to “interrupt or terminate a participant’s statement” if it exceeds the board’s time limit, discloses “confidential information about a minor child,” reveals personnel matters potentially going in front of the board, “or physically threatens harm,” the policy reads.
The school board does not have control over what a parent shares about their children at a public meeting, even if it is confidential information, said Melewsky.
“Likewise, the prohibition on discussing personnel issues that may come before the board conflicts with the Sunshine Act, which expressly requires the board to accept public comment on all matters of agency business that ‘are or may be before the board’ including personnel issues,” Melewsky said. “There is no justification for this prohibition in the Sunshine Act and again, it is a vague, overly broad restriction on speech that creates potential First Amendment liability.”
Two other areas of concern stemmed from provisions already in the policy.
The current policy indicates people who don’t get an opportunity to speak due to time limits can share their comments in writing.
This is “inconsistent” with the Sunshine Act, as the board cannot stop participants from sharing their comments and require written remarks, Melewsky said.
“They should extend the time for public comment or defer public comment to the next meeting, and defer any proposed official action as well,” said Melewsky.
While the policy points out the meeting agenda and supporting documents will be available to the media and public before a meeting, it also notes, “confidential material or material restricted for distribution by the Privacy Act will not be available or distributed.”
Saying it is “good” the board agendas and other packet information will be available to the public, Melewsky was not sure what the district means when referring to the Privacy Act.
If the board means the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), Melewsky said “they should clarify which law the policy is referring to by including a citation or a fuller explanation so that there is no confusion, misunderstanding or misapplication.”
School district counsel claims the policy falls within legal parameters.
“As to the concerns with the proposed revisions to Policy 903, I am unaware of any case or legal authority that specifically prohibits or specifically requires the various points asserted as Sunshine Act violations,” GASD Solicitor Leigh Dalton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.