A McSherrystown woman died after suffering a medical issue and subsequently crashing while driving in the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive near Wilson Avenue Saturday morning, according to Hanover Borough Police Department and the York County Coroner’s office.
“Paulette Dubbs, 75, experienced a fatal medical emergency while operating a 2022 Kia Soul resulting in her uncontrolled” car crashing into two other vehicles, police said.
Dubbs was “the unrestrained driver of a Kia Soul” which “reportedly crossed four lanes of traffic, striking two other vehicles” before stopping, according to the coroner’s office.
The Kia slammed into a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado operated by William Knudtson, of Lineboro, Md., and a 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by Todd Burkholder, of Carlisle, Pa., said police.
“Moderate injuries were reported and towing was required,” said police.
Deputy Coroner Onalee Gilbert and Coroner-in-Training Tiffany Naugle were dispatched to the scene in the vicinity of Wilson Avenue and Eisenhower Drive at 11:51 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.
Dubbs was declared deceased of “multiple blunt force trauma” due to a motor vehicle crash “after a probable coronary event,” according to the coroner’s office. The manner of death was determined to be accidental, according to the coroner’s office.
An autopsy was not planned but “routine toxicology was completed,” according to the coroner’s office.
Eisenhower Drive was closed for several hours Saturday, reopening at 3:36 p.m., police said.
