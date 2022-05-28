Adams County commissioners received five bids for a multi-county broadband feasibility study last week, but one county set to participate opted to step back from the joint project, officials said.
The county has been planning to partner with neighboring Franklin and Cumberland counties to bring affordable, high-speed internet to communities within the South-Central region of the state, officials said.
“High speed broadband internet is considered a critical infrastructure necessary to the long-term viability and livability of the region,” Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said. “The closure of schools and business during the pandemic brought broadband accessibility to the forefront for county government, county residents, and businesses.”
Local officials recently learned Cumberland County decided to take a step away from a joint venture while waiting to see what develops with funding possibilities from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, according to Commissioner Marty Qually.
The authority, signed into law on Dec. 22, 2021, is responsible for creating a statewide broadband plan and allocating federal and state funding for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas throughout the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.
“They haven’t said no, but they want to see what the state says,” Qually said. “They want to wait until they hear from the state authority for their plan to fund the studies. If that comes soon, then maybe we will work together. My suggestion to the board of commissioners is that we don’t wait.”
Qually said he is concerned with waiting too long to be able to secure a consultant since “every county in America is looking to do broadband right now.”
“Since Cumberland is deciding to sit back, we have to decide who the top bidders are and look at this as a two-county plan or go back to where it started and go back to just us. To my knowledge, I think Franklin is still on board,” Qually said.
At last week’s meeting, the bids announced for the multi-county feasibility study included: $119,986 from Michael Baker International Inc.; $145,997 from Design Nine Inc.; $199,599 from ECC Technologies; $215,807 from Lit Communities; and $216,699.69 from Kittelson & Associates Inc.
No action was taken at the commissioners’ May 19 meeting on the bids.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said the bids will undergo a review process before any action is taken.
“The lowest bid is not always what we go with,” Phiel said, noting bids must meet the requirements specified in the request for proposals.
The board of commissioners from each county will review the proposals and make a joint recommendation to Adams County as the contracting entity for the award of the bid, said Mudd.
“Counties are coming together with a common interest. It is a good thing,” Phiel said.
Commissioner Vice Chairman Jim Martin said the county was timely with entering this process.
“It was a smart move and cost-saving measure by partnering with other counties,” Martin said.
If grant funding does not come through, the study is an eligible use of the $19 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act, Qually said. A study will take about eight months to complete, according to County Manager Steve Nevada.
In November, the county created a Broadband Task Force. The task force will consist of eight members from specific categories: Adams County Council of Governments, K-12 education, post-secondary education, representative from an underserved population, major employer, community member at-large, preferably home-based small business, healthcare, agriculture industry, tourism industry and a county commissioner.
The task force is currently on hold until the multi-county study is complete.
