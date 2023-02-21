Batteries in a two-wheeled “hoverboard” malfunctioned and ignited a fire Saturday morning in a home’s garage, said Scott Small, chief of the Alpha Fire Company at Littlestown.
Lithium-ion batteries “heat up and then basically explode. That’s what this one did,” Small said.
Firefighters were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to 3 Hickory Lane in Union Township, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The malfunction occurred even though the 12-year-old device was not plugged in and the family could not recall the last time it was charged, he said.
With fires related to such batteries increasing nationally, Small recommended items containing them be stored outdoors. Devices with such batteries should be unplugged as soon as they are fully charged, he said.
The malfunction melted the hoverboard and spread to the plastic storage tub it was in, and to a nearby portable wooden cabinet, he said.
Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control, limiting fire damage to a portion of the garage, Small said. He estimated damage at $5,000 to $10,000. Smoke affected the rest of the house, which remained habitable, he said.
No injuries resulted from the fire, Small said.
No special firefighting techniques were required, said Small, who described the battery pack as looking similar to a dozen regular AA batteries.
The hoverboard was a skateboard-like device, but oriented perpendicularly to the direction of travel, he said.
Smoke detectors alerted family members to the fire, Small said.
The United, Southeastern Adams (SAVES), and Hanover Area fire companies were at the scene in Union Township along with Alpha, Small said.
The emergency call was complete at 8:16 a.m., according to ACDES.
