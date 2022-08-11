A woman suspected of retail theft is accused of leading police on a vehicular chase in Littlestown.
Danyell Wilson, 35, of Nottingham, Md., was charged with a felony count of fleeing police, several summary traffic offenses, and a misdemeanor count of retail theft, according to magisterial dockets.
Littlestown Borough Police Officer Alexander Columbis received a dispatch about 4:28 p.m. Friday advising him to “be on the lookout” for a white Land Rover SUV with a particular Maryland license plate number, according to the affidavit of probable cause he filed Tuesday.
The vehicle was “last seen heading south toward Littlestown” on Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97) and was being sought in connection with “a recent retail theft investigation conducted by Pennsylvania State Police,” according to the affidavit.
At North Queen Street (also Pa. Route 97) and Columbus Avenue, Columbis saw a vehicle matching the description provided headed south, according to the affidavit.
Columbis followed the vehicle into Royal Farms near the intersection, where the vehicle stopped near gas pumps after he activated his emergency lights and sounded his siren “several times,” according to the affidavit.
A passenger exited the vehicle but got back inside when ordered to, though she allegedly initially argued she did not have to because she was “not with” the driver, according to the affidavit.
Columbis asked the driver and passenger for identification, but as the driver appeared “to search through her wallet,” she allegedly “looked up from her wallet, took her foot off the brake pedal and sped out of the parking lot driving south on North Queen Street,” according to the affidavit.
The officer reported by radio he was in pursuit, and with lights and siren on, followed the vehicle and saw it “approaching heavy traffic on North Queen,” where it allegedly “passed at least two vehicles by driving into the northbound lane towards oncoming traffic in a no passing zone,” according to the affidavit.
The vehicle then allegedly “swerved back into the southbound lane and did pass at least three vehicles on the right-hand side by entering the clearly marked designated parking lane,” according to the affidavit.
The vehicle allegedly continued south through the intersection of Queen and King streets, with pedestrians present, at an estimated speed of 50 mph, according to the affidavit.
Further south on Route 97, Columbis saw what he “believed to be the fleeing vehicle turn east onto Bollinger Road,” but quickly learned it was not the same vehicle, and reported by radio he was terminating the pursuit, according to the affidavit.
Adams County emergency dispatchers responded with information they had “just taken a call in the area of Lumber Street near Craftway Drive” in Littlestown, where a white SUV had reportedly struck a stop sign, according to the affidavit.
Police went to the location, where they were told “by bystanders” that a white SUV ran over the stop sign and into the yard of a residence, according to the affidavit.
As police patrolled the area without finding the vehicle, Columbis went to Lumber and Craftway and found a stop sign on a post with other street signs lying damaged on the ground along with vehicle debris, according to the affidavit. He also saw some 50 feet of skid marks on the road and approximately 200 feet of tire tracks in a yard, according to the affidavit.
While there, Columbis spoke with a person who claimed a white SUV passed her on the left “at a high rate of speed” before it struck the sign and entered the yard, according to the affidavit.
Columbis later found the Land Rover was registered to a rental business in Linthicum, Md., which had allegedly rented it to Wilson for the period from June 21 to Saturday, according to the affidavit.
Through the Maryland Department of Transportation, Columbis located a photo of Wilson which allegedly matched “exactly” the person he “clearly observed to be operating the fleeing Land Rover,” according to the affidavit.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Gettysburg went to the Old Navy store at the Outlet Shoppes of Gettysburg Friday about 4:59 p.m., some 30 minutes after an alleged retail theft, according to a PSP release.
The suspects allegedly “fled the store in a white Land Rover SUV,” according to state police.
Littlestown police allegedly “conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle briefly but the suspects later fled to Maryland,” police said.
The driver was allegedly “later identified and was charged” with retail theft, according to the release, which included no name but did describe the suspect as a 35-year-old woman from Nottingham, Md.
The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg are along Baltimore Pike near U.S. Route 15 in Mount Joy Township, about 6.5 miles from Littlestown.
