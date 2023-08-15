The new armed school security officer (SSO) will not be on the job at Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) until September, officials said last week.
The Berm board approved the first reading of a new school board policy, 805.2 — School Security Personnel, at its Aug. 8 meeting.
During the Aug. 7 caucus meeting, Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss explained they needed to create a new policy since the board hired G-Force Security Solutions LLC last month to permit the new SSO to carry a weapon on school property.
Hotchkiss said he contacted G-Force to see if they would provide an unarmed security officer for the start of the school year, but they indicated they would not.
“We will not have G-Force here until September,” Hotchkiss said.
Once the board votes on the second reading in September, Hotchkiss said they will be able to have the SSO on the school campus.
“It won’t become official policy until that meeting once it is approved,” said Hotchkiss.
According to the policy: “School security personnel may carry weapons, including firearms, in the performance of their duties in accordance with applicable board policies and state and federal laws and regulations.”
The new policy also identifies key positions related to school security and delegates responsibilities, according to Hotchkiss.
Per the policy, Hotchkiss is the school administrator to serve as the school safety and security coordinator, he said.
G-Force is considered a third-party vendor, Hotchkiss said. A third-party vendor is described as “a company or entity approved by the Office for Safe Schools of the PA Department of Education or the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency that provides school security services in accordance with law,” according to the policy.
When developing the policy, Hotchkiss said they looked at what other districts have in place as well as the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
Last month, the school board approved a proposal from G-Force Security Solutions LLC to have an armed SSO at district buildings for the upcoming school year.
G-Force currently partners with six school districts in central Pennsylvania, which includes two in Adams County, Fairfield and Littlestown, according to the proposal.
The cost for one armed school security officer through G-Force is $67,270 in 2023-24, $69,288 in 2024-25, and $71,367 in 2025-26, according to the proposal.
The cost of the SSO will be paid from the general fund, said Hotchkiss.
“Because there is no state budget, we don’t know what that looks like as far as grant funding,” Hotchkiss said.
The G-Force school security officer would provide “armed safety and security of students, staff, and visitors,” “traffic control, physical security checks of buildings and grounds,” serve as a “liaison with local law enforcement” as needed, and complete incident reports and weekly activity logs, among other tasks, according to the proposal.
