Each Cumberland Township Police officer will soon be issued a rifle, Acting Chief Matthew Trostel said.
The firearms are being funded by recent donations from the public, Trostel said Tuesday during a regular meeting of the township supervisors.
Receipts are on file, and donations from previous years have now been “zeroed out,” he said.
Also recently received was a $1,500 grant from the Walmart store in Straban Township, Trostel said. It will be applied toward the purchase of a radar-equipped sign that displays oncoming drivers’ speeds, he said.
Several officials praised the police and road departments’ collaboration in repainting lines officers use in conjunction with their non-radar speed-measuring equipment. Pennsylvania law does not permit municipal police to use radar for speed enforcement.
Trostel also took note of a donation by the Keystone Healthcare Coalition of lifesaving hemorrhage control kits to be placed in squad cars. The kits include tourniquets and other gear, he said.
The police department computer server crashed for 10 days in mid-April after a part failed unexpectedly, Trostel said. Hewlett-Packard took care of the problem under a warranty, and officers are nearly caught up with entering reports, Trostel said.
In other police business, the supervisors approved a plan to revamp electrical wiring in the police department and approved some $24,000 in lump-sum payouts for unused compensatory time as required by the officers’ union contract.
Also Tuesday, the supervisors:
• Scheduled a public hearing on a conditional use request for a proposed self-service storage facility straddling Solomon Road just east of U.S. Route 15’s intersection with Taneytown Road (Pa. Route 134). The proposal has been modified since 960 units in 20 buildings were proposed last year, officials said. The hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. May 24, a half-hour before the supervisors’ regular meeting in the township building at 1370 Fairfield Road.
• Voted unanimously to continue with the purchase of a dump truck despite a price increase of approximately $10,300 imposed by manufacturer Daimler Truck due to supply-chain issues. The vehicle, now costing $118,127, may be delivered by the fourth quarter of this year and is to replace a 27-year-old truck, Township Manager Ben Thomas Jr. said. Other manufacturers’ price and delivery situations are similar, Road Superintendent Chris Walter said.
• Split 3-2 to permit 10-foot-wide driveways in Cambridge Crossing Phases 2 and 3. Tiffany Stouck-Ramsburg and Shaun Phiel voted in the minority. Wider driveways would increase storm runoff and not match up esthetically with buildings that are 20 feet wide, said the development’s engineer, Robert Sharrah of Sharrah Design Group in Gettysburg. Opponents said the greater width is needed to keep people from having to step on grass or mud while entering or exiting vehicles.
• Denied a request by the developer of Cambridge Crossing Phase 1 for the release of $89,703 held by the township to guarantee completion of improvements such as stormwater infrastructure and paving. The supervisors asked the township’s engineering firm, KPI Technology, to review cost estimates dating back to at least 2017.
• Authorized staff members to submit applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds at the county, state, or federal level in hope of eventually constructing a sewer system in the Greenmount area.
• Were unanimous in authorizing use of $30,000 in already budgeted funds to support any applications by township property owners for the county’s agricultural land preservation program.
• Adopted a purchasing policy aimed at standardizing procedures across all township departments. For purchases over $2,000, it requires review by the supervisors’ or a determination by the township manager that an emergency or safety issue is involved.
• Appointed Matthew Bird to the township zoning hearing board.
