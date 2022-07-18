Emergency responders were dispatched to a morning rush hour wreck at Hanover and Littlestown roads Thursday, according to a Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services Facebook (SAVES) post.
The call went out about 7:16 a.m., according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck, according to the SAVES post, with two people transported from the scene.
In addition to SAVES, Alpha Fire Company #1 and Community Life Team Emergency Medical Services, according to ACDES.
Pennsylvania State Police were investigating the crash, according to the SAVES post.
The call concluded at 9:55 a.m., according to ACDES.
