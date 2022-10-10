Franklin Township officials hope to keep taxes in check for another year.
Supervisors, during Thursday’s board meeting, said they are working to balance next year’s budget without a tax hike.
“We are working diligently to do so,” said Supervisor Chair Chris Santay.
Despite inflation, maintaining the current tax rate “will have no impact on services,” he said.
Franklin Township has not seen a tax increase since 2012, according to officials.
To offset the lack of a tax hike, no funds will be earmarked for future physical expansion of the municipal building, they said.
Looking at the preliminary figures for 2023, Susan Plank, township secretary/treasurer, said even without a tax increase there will be sufficient funding to include a 7.1% cost of living increase for the road crew.
Supervisors anticipate adopting a budget for next year in December.
Rescue plan funds
It was noted the township received its final installment of the American Rescue Plan funds. Franklin was allotted $260,000 in this, the second round of funding, bringing the municipality’s total to $500,000.
A portion of the funds will go toward repairing a culvert on US Route 30, in the 2400 block. The repair, which is in the permit stages, consists of concrete rehabilitation. The project is under environmental review because of the possibility of bog turtles living at the location.
Supervisors also plan to use some of the funds to purchase two new dump/plow trucks to replace the ones currently in use, which are about 20 years old. The trucks were ordered and the township awaits delivery.
In other business:
• A zoning change request for 2110 Chambersburg Road, from agricultural to industrial, was presented. The proposal includes an office and shop for a roofing business, as well as a fruit and vegetable stand. Supervisors advised submission of a formal application for the change.
• Supervisors opted to ask the owners of 2533 Mummasburg Road to attend the Oct. 20 workshop meeting to address the cleanup schedule at the site. Dale and Joyce Brister previously pleaded guilty to charges of “accumulation of rubbish” at the location for a February 16, 2021, offense, according to a magisterial docket.
• Halloween trick-or-treating in Franklin Township was set for Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Purchase of a new pickup is being considered. Supervisors discussed a 2023 Ram pickup with a lift gate, to replace the current 1999 pickup in use. Supervisor Matt Williams questioned the need for a diesel engine, suggesting an eight-foot bed rather than a six-foot bed. Curt MacBeth, road master, will gather information for all aspects and present it to supervisors at their Oct. 20 workshop session.
• Ken Scott of Beyond All Boundaries, a local surveying firm, addressed the board regarding a Knouse Foods subdivision. The 22-acre tract will be used for agricultural purposes by a local farmer, he said. Supervisors approved the subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.