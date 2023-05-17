This month’s Littlestown Area School District Staff Spotlight focused on Emily Green, music teacher at Alloway Creek Elementary School.
Green, who has been teaching music in the district since 2021, said she loves giving back to the district which helped make her the person she is today.
“The intense feeling of fulfillment and accomplishment that I have to be back teaching in Littlestown and teaching at the elementary school I graduated from means the world to me. I love being able to give back to the school district that I grew up in,” said Green.
Green is also a member of the United States Army Reserve, a member of the Army Reserve Band and was recently spotlighted on Fox News.
Green is assigned to 99th Regional Support Command and plays in the 78th Army Band. Green’s unit is based at Fort Dix, N.J.
During a military event at Fort Meade, Virginia, Green participated in a Best Warrior Competition and won the competition.
During that time, the interview on the Fox & Friends show spoke about her many positive experiences within the district. Green has played on Fox News many times during her military career.
“The army has afforded me some a lot of great opportunities,” said Green.
Green also said she is thankful for being a part of such a special school district.
“This district has been so great to work with when I am away on army reserve duty,” I have been able to take what I learned in Littlestown and share it with the Army,” said Green.
