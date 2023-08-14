After illegal drugs were allegedly found in a vehicle Wednesday, three men were held in Adams County Prison, according to court documents.

About 4:09 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Brandon Black was parked along U.S. Route 15 near Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) when his radar indicated a van was travelling at 91 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to his affidavit of probable cause.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.