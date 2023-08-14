After illegal drugs were allegedly found in a vehicle Wednesday, three men were held in Adams County Prison, according to court documents.
About 4:09 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Brandon Black was parked along U.S. Route 15 near Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) when his radar indicated a van was travelling at 91 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to his affidavit of probable cause.
About five miles to the north, Black conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle which bore a Florida license plate, according to the affidavit.
As Black approached the vehicle, he allegedly saw “the front seat passengers quickly handing things” to the back seat passenger, according to the affidavit.
As he spoke with the driver, Black asked about an odor of marijuana, to which a front seat passenger allegedly responded by taking “a THC vape from his front pocket and stated that’s what I’m smelling,” according to the affidavit. THC is the psychoactive substance in marijuana.
As PSP Trooper Brock McCulloch remained with the vehicle occupants, Black asked the driver, Ayden Franco, to step out of the vehicle to speak with him. Franco allegedly “admitted to smoking marijuana approximately 2 hours earlier” and “consented to a search and stated this friend had marijuana in the rear of the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
After the other occupants exited the vehicle, allegedly “front seat passenger, Pedro Cacapava-Neves admitted to having over 2 ounces of marijuana” in a cooler in the rear of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Black found a bag in the cooler that allegedly contained “approximately 80 grams of marijuana, 20 THC vape cartridges and 86 grams of psylocibin mushrooms. There was also a scale in the bag and bags used for packaging,” according to the affidavit.
Further searching of the vehicle allegedly “yielded several more bags containing packaging material consistent with cocaine or methamphetamine, and a circular glass container containing cocaine. There was also small glassine bags located containing suspected MDMA and suspected Xanax,” according to the affidavit.
“Cacapava-Neves, Franco, and the rear seat passenger Mason Osborn were all asked whose bags contained all of the additional substances that Cacapava-Neves had not admitted to. None of them claimed possession,” according to the affidavit.
Cacapava-Neves was taken to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital to have blood drawn for testing, and all three men were taken to Adams County Prison, according to the affidavit.
Franco, 20, of Brandon, Fla., was charged with a felony count of possessing a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and a summary count of exceeding the speed limit by 26 mph, according to a magisterial docket.
He was release on $10,000 cash bail posted by a professional bondsman, according to the docket.
Cacapava-Neves, 18, Brandon Fla., and Osborn, 26, of Palm Harbor, Fla., were each charged with a felony count of possessing a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia, according to dockets.
Cacapava-Neves was held after he was unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to a docket.
Osborn was released Thursday after a professional bondsman posted $5,000 cash bail, according to a docket.
