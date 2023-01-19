Filming of “A Gettysburg Christmas” began in earnest Wednesday at businesses along Steinwehr Avenue and Baltimore Street, and on Lincoln Square.
Heretofore, only B Roll shots were filmed. B Roll is footage that doesn’t include the principal actors interacting with one another or talking; it’s background and scenery shots, not the main action of the film.
Now, with the actors in town, it’s time for action, and for folks not associated with the film industry to learn new vocabulary terms, such as B Roll.
Shooting began at the Dobbin House about 7 a.m., before moving along to Baltimore Street to an ice cream shop and the Farnsworth House, then heading to Lincoln Square.
The movie people arose about 4 a.m. and were still going strong at 4 p.m., but it wasn’t 12 straight hours of acting. In fact, there was very little actual acting during those long, chilly hours.
There is a lot of ‘hurry up and wait’ in the movie industry. Cameras have to be prepared, extras have to be moved into place, scenes need set, before the main characters step into place and someone shouts “Rolling!” and everyone in the vicinity gets quiet.
Dozens of extras were on hand Wednesday for scenes at the various locations. Despite the relatively mild temperatures for January in Gettysburg, after sitting and standing around outdoors all day, the chill was evident in folks’ ruddy cheeks, and clapping of their gloved hands. Some warm beverages, compliments of the Farnsworth House, were a help for many to ward off the nip in the air.
The warmer than usual winter weather, while still bone-chilling when being outside all day, led to a lack of natural snow for the Yuletide scenes of the film. Not to worry, there was plenty of fake snow, which was not dependent on temperatures, hauled onto the scenes in large trashcans and shoveled into place.
The movie team spent hours setting up, filming, and tearing down to get just minutes taped.
There was an ease and camaraderie among the cast and crew, and even the extras. The starring actors were approachable, friendly, exuding a naturalness in their respective roles.
Producer Jack McWilliams was on hand to keep things on track and moving forward. McWilliams is probably not what a non-movie industry person would envision when thinking of a producer, based on television portrayals. He was friendly, and despite being very busy, he was willing to explain the fine points of the days’ events.
And there were dozens and dozens of people to keep the wheels turning.
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com. The Gettysburg Times will try to provide daily updates on the filming of the movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.