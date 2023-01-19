Filming of “A Gettysburg Christmas” began in earnest Wednesday at businesses along Steinwehr Avenue and Baltimore Street, and on Lincoln Square.

Heretofore, only B Roll shots were filmed. B Roll is footage that doesn’t include the principal actors interacting with one another or talking; it’s background and scenery shots, not the main action of the film.

D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com. The Gettysburg Times will try to provide daily updates on the filming of the movie.

