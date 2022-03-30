Gusting winds spread flames on the roof of the North Hanover Mall Monday, resulting in a three-alarm blaze battled by numerous fire companies.
“An eyewitness reported hearing a loud bang/explosion from the roof area followed by flame engulfing a rooftop HVAC unit. The fire spread quickly to the rubber roof,” according to a Hanover Area Fire and Rescue (HAFR) release.
Numerous fire companies responded after York County 911 dispatchers received calls about 5:15 p.m., according to the release.
HAFR Chief Anthony Clousher arrived “and confirmed the callers’ reports. There was heavy black smoke from the roof of the former JCPenney building,” according to the release.
A rooftop heating, cooling, air conditioning, ventilation (HVAC) unit “was well involved with fire,” according to the release.
“Wind played a significant role in the rapid spread of the fire. Wind gusts were recorded at up to 20 mph during the fire,” according to the release.
Additional alarms requesting response were issued at 5:32 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., and “the fire was declared under control at 7:41 p.m.” according to the release.
A firefighter was transported to UPMC Hanover hospital after suffering muscle strain, according to the release. The volunteer firefighter “thankfully, was quickly released,” according to a post on the 79 Fire Volunteers Facebook page, which is operated by HFAR’s volunteer members. HFAR also employs career firefighters.
The fire’s cause remained under investigation, with a state police fire marshal expected to “assist on the scene Tuesday morning,” according to the release.
The mall was to be closed Tuesday “while a loss mitigation company removes water that got into the mall,” according to the release.
“The mall is NOT open to the public until further notice. We ask everyone to please be patient and understanding while we work through this horrible incident. The bigger stores with their own entrances will make their own decision on whether or not to open, so please call them with any questions/inquiries. A more detailed post will be made at a later date once a full assessment is made,” according to information posted Tuesday morning on the North Hanover Mall Facebook page.
The fire was “on the side of the JCPenney’s roof towards the Burlington Coat Factory,” according to the volunteer page.
As the blaze spread to “multiple other HVAC units,” firefighters “made an offensive interior attack up the interior stairwells,” using water from “standpipes inside the building,” according to the volunteer page.
“Crews were backed out when conditions deteriorated inside, and extensive exterior operations were conducted to knock down” the roof fire and open the roof to check for interior spread, according to the volunteer page.
As well as HAFR, responding and dispatched fire and emergency medical units included Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES), Pleasant Hill, United Hook and Ladder, Porters, Spring Grove, Littlestown, Northeast Adams, Community Life Team, Adams Regional, Littlestown, Hampstead, Taneytown, Arendtsville, according to the release, HFAR’s Facebook page, and the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Adams County units remained involved until 9:02 p.m., according to ACDES.
“Special thanks go out to Sam’s Club, who just showed up with cases of water and an offer of snacks. Dunkin Donuts for their awesome coffee, and Rural King who allowed us access to a rehab area,” according to the HAFR page.
“Please remember to support your fire company’s fundraising efforts throughout the year. They are always ready to respond,” according to the HAFR page.
