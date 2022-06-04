Adams County joined others from across the state in recounting primary race ballots this week for Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate seat.
The Associated Press reported the “too-close-to-call” race had “barely 900 votes separating celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.”
Adams County primary election results from May 17 showed Oz led with 5,333 votes at 31.90%. Kathy Barnette followed Oz with 4,368 votes at 26.13%, while McCormick trailed third with 4,297 votes at 25.70%.
At the state level, Oz, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by just 922 votes or 0.07 percentage points, out of over 1.3 million ballots as of Friday afternoon, according to AP.
“The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law, with the separation between the candidates inside the law’s 0.5% margin,” according to the AP.
On Wednesday, more than a dozen people, including eight machine operators, the Adams County Board of Elections, the Adams County Elections and Voter Registration office staff, and county employees, started the recount at the Adams County Courthouse around 10 a.m. and finished at 4:30 p.m.
“Everything went very smooth with great teamwork by staff,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said, noting the recount was live streamed.
The total ballots counted on Wednesday were 23,890, according to Phiel, who indicated the elections’ office staff will upload the results to the Pennsylvania Department of State website on Wednesday or Thursday.
“It is anticipated the results will further validate voting accuracy in Adams County,” Phiel said.
Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said the recount must be completed by Tuesday, June 7, and reported by noon on Wednesday, June 8.
A recount entails more than just feeding ballots into the machines, said Phiel.
“There is a human element to it,” Phiel said.
The Adams County Board of Elections is there to monitor whether any ballots are in dispute and must assist if any other issues arise, he said.
Oz and McCormick hired Washington-based attorneys to lead their recount efforts, according to the AP. The winner will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the general election in November, the AP reported.
Recount history
This is the third recount Phiel has experienced as part of the Board of Elections, he said, recalling the 2018 recount for the Republican 193rd District state representative seat.
That recount left a one-vote victory for Torren Ecker, who faced off against candidate Barry Cockley in the May 15, 2018, primary election. Election night totals showed Cockley leading Ecker 1,783 to 1,782, but the outcome flipped to 1,784 to 1,783 in Ecker’s favor after the Adams County Board of Elections conducted its routine canvass of votes on May 18, 2018.
Through the canvass process, two votes were added for Ecker. One was from a provisional ballot cast in Berwick Township, which was found to be in order after the voter’s registration was checked. The other was an absentee ballot cast in York Springs but not counted on election night.
The Adams County Board of Elections normally includes the three-member board of commissioners. However, commissioner Marty Qually stepped down, effective May 11, from the Board of Elections “in full and transparent disclosure of a coordinated write-in campaign for the May 17th primary election” for the 91st District seat, according to the commissioners’ May 19 meeting agenda.
Qually’s name will appear on the November general election ballot as the Democratic candidate for the 91st District seat after receiving 811 write-in votes in the primary.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George appointed Vickie Corbett to serve in Qually’s position on the Board of Elections during the primary election, according to a May 12 court order. Corbett also assisted with the recount on Wednesday as a member of the Board of Elections.
