The Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) is striving to meet inmates’ educational needs from updating its tablet program to offering certifications to obtain better employment opportunities following their release.
“Education is one of the criminogenic needs associated with reduction of recidivism,” ACACC Warden Katy Hileman said. “With this knowledge, it is most important that we are targeting the educational needs of our inmate population here at the ACACC, which are for those eligible to receive their high school diplomas, GED, and to learn English as a second language (ESL).”
As a result of “these needs being met,” Hileman said it will give individuals an opportunity “to enter better careers and even further their education.”
The ACACC has plans to upgrade its current tablet program with the goal being to provide every inmate with their own tablet in February, said Hileman.
The tablet program opens the door for inmates to access “thousands of self-paced educational opportunities” through the Edovo Learning Platform, said Hileman.
After released from the ACACC, Hileman said the accounts will remain available to former inmates to give them the chance to continue their coursework and “access their certificates of completion.”
In November, the ACACC received a $4,413 grant as part of an agreement approved by Adams County commissioners with Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 (LIU 12) to go toward technical and classroom supplies as well as books for the Title 1 program.
Commissioners also signed an agreement between the county and LIU 12 calling for “the LIU 12 to provide Act 30 educational services to residents of the ACACC who are under” 21 years old without any additional cost to the county.
Additionally, commissioners approved OK’ed arrangements between the county and LIU 12 Adams County Literacy Council (ACLC), which entails having the ACLC provide adult basic education services to ACACC residents who are 21 years old and above without any extra cost to the county.
These educational services come at no cost “due to federal funding sources, which are allocated to the LIU and ACLC,” said Hileman
Through an agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the LIU 12 receives educational funds from the federal program, “Every Student Succeeds Act,” Hileman said. The agreement between the ACACC and LIU 12 allows the prison “to accept the allocated federal funds for the sole purpose of maintaining and enhancing educational services through the LIU to our inmate population,” said Hileman.
The LIU 12 is contracted with the local school district to offer Act 30 services to the prison’s population, so the current agreement outlines services to be provided, Hileman said.
While the GED and ESL programs are not new to the prison, “they were previously offered as a courtesy by the LIU 12 teacher and now will be offered through” the LIU 12 ACLC, according to Hileman.
“GED and ESL are offered to any inmate with this need, regardless of age,” Hileman said.
The GED and ESL programs were put on pause during the pandemic and are expected to “begin again in early 2023,” said Hileman.
Hileman also noted the Act 30 program that was available to any inmate under 21 was limiting in who “is eligible to receive their high school diploma through this program.”
“This has limited the amount of individuals who are eligible; however, many of those who have attended have worked hard towards achieving their high school credits,” Hileman said.
The ACACC also has a vendor offering valuable educational opportunities to inmates.
Summit Food Service, the prison’s food service vendor, has an educational program known as Pathways which allows inmates to study for ServSafe certification tests, according to Hileman.
“They could potentially earn two different ServSafe certifications during their incarceration,” Hileman said. “These certifications will help them to be competitive in the food service career field after their release, providing employment and advancement opportunities.”
