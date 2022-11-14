An event to speak out against straight white men, which was eventually determined to be a Gettysburg College student’s senior project, did not take place as scheduled over the weekend.
The event was halted after faculty members “asked the student to reflect on their objectives and restructure their project accordingly,” according to a statement issued by Gettysburg College.
“The college became aware of a flyer posted by students” Thursday, and “the flyers have been removed,” according to the statement.
The flyer invited people to “come write and paint about it” if they were “Tired of white cis men,” with the results to be posted in a student dining area.
Students minoring in the college’s Peace and Justice Studies program are required to “complete an independent social justice senior project” outside of any class and “provide a write-up about the project,” according to the statement.
“The language used in the promotion of the event was never endorsed” by the college or program, and “the faculty advisors have also directed the student” to review the college’s policies on free speech and posting flyers, according to the statement.
“In any community of our size, there will be a wide range of views. That creates a productive educational environment, but it also means that there will be occasions where views expressed are controversial or inconsistent with the values of the community,” according to the statement.
Cisgender refers to a person whose gender identity corresponds with the gender at birth.
