One driver took evasive action before a fatal head-on crash Thursday on Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116), according to state police.
Heather Peter, 35, of Gettysburg, died as a result of the 6:50 a.m. crash just east of Geiselman Road, according to police. The other driver, Connie Killeen, 58, of Hanover, was injured and taken to WellSpan York Hospital by Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, according to police.
