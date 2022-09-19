Police are investigating a report of an assault at Maple Avenue Middle School, but “information being posted on social media by various individuals is completely incorrect,” according to Littlestown Police Chief Charles Kellar.
“I normally do not comment on ongoing investigations, however the keyboard assassins of social media are naming juvenile children as accused which is totally inappropriate and dangerous,” Keller wrote in a post published Thursday evening on the Littlestown Police Department Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.